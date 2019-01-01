Emiliano Sala missing plane: Search called off after second day

Model Berenice Schkair has taken to social media to write a heart-felt message to Sala.

"Investigate, do not stop searching for him, please!" she posted on Tuesday night.

"I cannot believe this crash or that they are suspending the search due to bad weather.

"I cannot believe they are suspending the search until tomorrow, that they are wasting time and do nothing... I feel powerless.

"I can't stop thinking of you, that you are healthy and safe. Do dreams have an expiry date? In a second, your life can change... We are ephemeral dust in this universe.

"In a place where so many injustices happen, the thing I regret the most is not having told you everything that my heart feels.

"I don't know how to express myself and that is something I think I will learn from now on.

"Those that know me know how my eyes shine when I speak about you. I was lucky to meet you.

"Everything changes, why do these things happen? Who do things like this have to happen to a fascinating, fighting man who is full of ambitions, is hardworking, a good person and dedicated to his work and his family? Why don't dreams come true? Why?

"My heart is broken. I can not accept it. Stay strong as always, Emi.

"I feel fear, rage and powerless not to be able to do anything from here. I feel useless.

"Be strong as always, my fighter, Emi, I know that you are strong... We are waiting for you Emiliano.

"Search until you find him alive! Time keeps passing. Let's wait until editing fake news and have respect for the family. I have faith!! And hope."