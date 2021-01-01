East Bengal 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

KICK-OFF!
2021-01-15T13:58:02Z
East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal
2021-01-15T13:43:20Z
Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna is yet to lose a game against East Bengal. The Spanish manager has faced the Red and Golds thrice, twice as Mohun Bagan manager and once as Kerala Blasters manager. He has won once and drew twice.
A late change in EB XI
2021-01-15T13:38:43Z
Raju Gaikwad seems to have pick up an injury in the warm-up and is replaced by Rana Gharami in central defence.
Vicuna makes one change
2021-01-15T13:13:58Z
Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.
An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season
2021-01-15T13:12:32Z
Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-15T13:11:43Z
EB unchanged, Nishu starts for KBFC
Team news for the big game is here! #ISL #SCEBKBFC pic.twitter.com/KXiBmhz2RG— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 15, 2021