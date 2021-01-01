Live Blog

East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

After getting their first win of the season against Odisha, East Bengal now face in-form FC Goa...

H2H - East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa

2021-01-06T13:17:56Z

The two sides have met just once before when they came face to face in the AIFF Super Cup 2018 semifinal in Bhubaneswar. The Red and Golds had got the better of a depleted Gaurs side. The Kolkata club had won 1-0 courtesy Dudu Omagbemi's strike.

One change in Goa lineup

2021-01-06T13:17:13Z

Juan Ferrando, on the other hand, makes just one change in Goa's lineup which came back from behind to defeat Hyderabad in their last match. Princeton Rebello comes in place of Lenny Rodrigues.

Five changes in East Bengal lineup

2021-01-06T13:11:40Z

Robbie Fowler decides to make five changes in winning combination of East Bengal. Bright Enobakhare, Aron Holloway, Harmanpreet Singh, Narayan Das and Ankit Mukherjee start in place of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu and Tomba Singh.