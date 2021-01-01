East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru FC LIVE: The Blues take a two-goal lead

East Bengal aren't able to penetrate in attack
2021-02-02T15:18:51Z
The Red and Golds are controlling the proceedings in the second half but just cannot penetrate in the attacking third.
East Bengal - Substitution
2021-02-02T15:05:28Z
Jacques Maghoma and Rana Gharami IN Danny Fox and Harmanpreet Singh OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-02T15:05:07Z
Second half underway!
HALF-TIME!
2021-02-02T14:49:12Z
East Bengal 0-2 BengaluruBengaluru lead by two goals to nil at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' GOAL! East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru
2021-02-02T14:45:28Z
Debjit Majumder's own goal doubles Bengaluru leadRahul Bheke enters the penalty box from the right flank and sends a cross and Parag Srivas takes a first-time shot. The ball hits the post first but it ricochets off Debjit's feet and goes into the goal.
41' Bengaluru -Substitution
2021-02-02T14:40:49Z
Parag Srivas IN Leon Augustin OUT.
Cooling break!
2021-02-02T14:32:45Z
East Bengal have had more of the ball but it's Bengaluru who have the goal. Stay tuned for more action.
30' Cleiton's shot gets deflected off Fox
2021-02-02T14:30:47Z
Cleiton Silva takes a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Danny Fox and goes out for a corner.
20' Bright's free-kick hits the wall and goes out!
2021-02-02T14:20:48Z
Aaron Holloway wins a free-kick just on the edge of the box and Bright takes the free-kick but it hits the Bengaluru wall and goes out.
17' Chance for Bengaluru
2021-02-02T14:17:22Z
Sunil Chhetri snatches the ball away from Ajay Chhetri in front of the penalty box and takes a shot but fails to keep it on target. Risky play by the East Bengal backline.
11' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru
2021-02-02T14:12:16Z
Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlockA long goal-kick from Gurpreet finds Sunil Chhetri inside the East Bengal box who rises above marker Scott Neville and lays it off for Cleiton Silva who takes a touch and finds the back of the net.
6' Chance for East Bengal!
2021-02-02T14:06:15Z
Bright and Steinmann combines well on the left side before Bright enters the box and squares it in the middle for Harmanpreet to tap-in but a Bengaluru defender clears the danger.
3' Leon's attempt goes above crossbar
2021-02-02T14:03:46Z
Sunil Chhetri sends a cross from the right edge of the box for Leon who manages to get a touch of the ball with his left foot but the ball goes above the crossbar.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-02T13:58:00Z
East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
A must-win tie for both
2021-02-02T13:40:59Z
Both teams need to end their winless runs and pick up three points tonight if they want to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. A mouth-watering clash on the cards?
Winless streaks!
2021-02-02T13:26:00Z
Both East Bengal and Bengaluru FC are in the middle of winless runs. While the Red and Golds have not won a single game in their last four matches, the Blues are winless in their last eight outings. East Bengal's last win came against Bengaluru last month when Matti Steinmann's strike made the difference between the two sides.
Naushad Moosa makes two changes
2021-02-02T13:22:10Z
Two changes in the Bengaluru FC lineup as Ajith Kumar and Pratik Chaudhari replace injured Juanan and suspended Erik Paartalu.
Four changes in EB starting XI
2021-02-02T13:19:33Z
Ankit Mukherjee, Wahengbam Angousana, Matti Steinmann and Aaron Holloway replace Rana Gharami, Mohammed Rafique, Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma.
Team news!
2021-02-02T13:16:22Z
Aaron starts for EB, Xisco in BFC bench
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-02T12:26:56Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa...