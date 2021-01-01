Chennaiyin 1-1 FC Goa LIVE: Igor Angulo equalises from the spot

44 - What a chance!
2021-02-13T14:45:41Z
Chennaiyin with two great chances to score! Jakub gets in behind the defence, dribbles into the box and hits the post with just the keeper to beat. A minute later, the Machans work the ball well and it finds Lanzarote in space only a few yards away from the goal but the midfielder blasts his effort over the bar!
39 - Pressure from Chennaiyin
2021-02-13T14:40:24Z
Chennaiyin are trying to force mistakes from FC Goa players who were looking a bit too comfortable on the ball for Laszlo's liking. Edwin presses high up the pitch and forces a corner from Gonzalez. The ball from the corner is cleared by the keeper but Goa are put under pressure again with another attack. This time, Chhangte gets the ball at the edge of the box and drags his low shot wide.
28 - Slow and steady
2021-02-13T14:31:34Z
FC Goa have seen more of the ball since taking the lead. There have been plenty of passes between players but nothing that has been threatening to defenders positioned at either ends.
19 - ANGULO FROM THE SPOT!
2021-02-13T14:19:47Z
Chennaiyin 1-1 FC GoaIgor Angulo steps up and finds the net in his second attempt to put Goa in the lead. His was asked to retake the spot kick as players entered the box before he struck the ball ut the striker makes no mistake under pressure.
17 - PENALTY TO GOA!
2021-02-13T14:18:12Z
Noguera releases Jesuraj into plenty of space down the right flank. The winger delivers a good cross into the box which Angulo gets his head to. The header then strikes Sabia's arm and Goa get a penalty!
13 - JAKUB SCORES!
2021-02-13T14:13:59Z
Chennaiyin 1-0 GoaChennaiyin have taken the lead! Jakub gets full credit for this one! He collects Reagan's pass from the right, turns into the box, beats three Goa players inside the box with his footwork (and a bit of luck) and finds the net!
9 - Wide!
2021-02-13T14:10:34Z
Lanzarote delivers an excellent ball into the box from the right flank after Glan Martins conceded a free-kick in that area. The ball finds Memo at the far post who fails to hit the target.
7 - Chance!
2021-02-13T14:08:30Z
Jesuraj fires a cross into the box from the right and it falls to Martins at the edge of the box who takes out his opponent in an attempt to get a shot on target. Referee awards a free-kick to Chennaiyin.
5 - Nice move
2021-02-13T14:05:54Z
Goa work the ball well down the right flank. Angulo gets to it with a run into the box and cuts it back for Bedia whose strike from the edge of the box flies wide.
2 - CHANCE!
2021-02-13T14:03:58Z
Dheeraj nearly gifts Chennaiyin the opening goal. He kicks a ball straight to Lanzarote who attempts a first-time left-footed strike that goes straight back into the keeper's hands.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-13T13:58:33Z
Chennaiyin 0-0 FC GoaThis fixture has seen most goals scored between two teams (69 goals) in the ISL. Let's go!
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-13T13:44:22Z
Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
Chances for a draw?
2021-02-13T13:32:54Z
These two teams have faced each other 18 times and there has never been a goalless draw. FC Goa have won nine games while Chennaiyin were the victors on eight occasions and one game ended as a draw.
Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
2021-02-13T13:29:04Z
No room for errors tonightChennaiyin are eighth on the points table with 17 points from 17 games and mathematically in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. FC Goa are in a much better position, placed fourth with 23 points and a game in hand over their playoff rivals.