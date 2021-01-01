Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur: A late own goal seals a crucial win for the Men of Steel

FULL TIME!
Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur
A late own goal by Chennaiyin defender Enes Sipovic helped Jamshedpur pick up a crucial win over the Marina Machans in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Both teams had their fair share of chances to score but the only goal of the match came only in the 90th minute. Thoi Singh had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in Chennaiyin's favour when he received a pass from Jakub Sylvestr inside the box but instead of pulling the trigger himself, he tried to square the ball towards a teammate.
From the counter-attack a long ball was sent to David Grande inside the box who received the pass made space for himself and took a shot which hit Sipovic's feet before going into the net.
Chennaiyin's play-offs hopes received a major blow after the defeat while Jamshedpur kept their hopes alive. The Men of Steel overtook Bengaluru on the points table with 21 points from 17 matches while the Marina Machans remained on the eighth position with 17 points from as many matches.
90' GOAL! Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur
David Grande breaks the deadlock!From the counter-attack, David Grande receives pass inside the box on the right side. He twists and turns and unleashes a shot with his left-foot which goes into the net.
89' Oh Thoi!
84' Eze' header goes wide!
77' Chennaiyin - Substitution
Both teams look hungry for a goal
70' Jamshedpur - Substitution
66' Chennaiyin - Substitution
59' Hartley so close!
56' Jamshedpur - Substitution
53' Grande's attempts goes high!
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
Chennaiyin 0-0 JamshedpurIt's all square after the first 45 minutes of play as neither team have able to break the deadlock. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' Crucial challenge from Eze!
36' Grande's shot goes wide!
Cooling break!
30' Ricky blocks Rahim's shot inside the box
26' Memo's shot sails over the crossbar
19' Lima's shot gets deflected off a Chennaiyin player
17' Lima makes a good move
Chennaiyin have more possession
4' Rehenesh stops Chhangte's shot
KICK-OFF!
Must-win game for both teams
Four changes in the JFC lineup
Two changes in the CFC lineup
Team news!
Here's how Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are lining up today!#ISL #CFCJFC pic.twitter.com/BPOz0jQHWF— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 10, 2021