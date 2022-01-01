Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Paredes booked for suspension
Madrid 0-0 PSG
Well, there's something already to keep an eye on. Leandro Paredes has been booked for PSG - and that means that, if they qualify, he will be suspended for the quarter-final.
It's not been a super start for the visitors, but Lionel Messi does send Kylian Mbappe downfield now, with the Frenchman's final square pass picked off too easily.
Los Blancos build early pressure
Madrid 0-0 PSG
Real Madrid struggled to get in behind a brick wall of a backline in Paris - but they've having no such problems here right now.
They've got pace down the wings and Vinicius Junior in particular is causing some serious headaches for a PSG defence already looking a little stretched.
Half the world away in Manchester, Sporting are rocking too - but that is less of a surprise.
KO: Madrid v PSG
Man City v Sporting
Well, are we in for one cracker - or could we get two?
We're about to find out. It's live from Madrid and Manchester - and it's the UEFA Champions League!
Here we go!
Almost time...
Madrid v PSG
The teams are about to take to the field in Madrid and Manchester. The official UEFA Champions League anthem is about to make its traditional fanfare.
Eyes are glued between two games. Well, that's a lie - if anyone has the choice, it's surely to Santiago Bernabeu rather than Etihad Stadium they'll be looking.
We're ready and waiting to go.
Game face
Madrid v PSG
March 9, 2022
All of the lights
Man City v Sporting
Get the party started
Madrid v PSG
Mbappe majesty?
Madrid v PSG
Yes, let's talk about the man of the moment a little more, shall we?
Kylian Mbappe has won Ligue 1. He has won the World Cup. And - like Lionel Messi, his team-mate - he will likely win the Champions League one day too.
But in order to have a shot at it, he'll have to see off the club he looks set to call home. It is the stuff of scripting dreams - the future king of the Bernabeu, set to strike at the throne he could occupy, for a place in history. Tasty doesn't even cover it.
A legendary century
Man City v Sporting
Three dream?
Madrid v PSG
Only one can stand
Madrid v PSG
Real Madrid remain the undisputed historical kings of Europe, and as recently as 2018, their hold on the Champions League remained fearsome. But they've been missing for three finals on the trot and despite their hopes in La Liga, they enter this match far from the favourites.
Against them stands Paris Saint-Germain, spearheaded by two men at opposite ends of their careers and with a Brazilian sandwiched in-between. Kylian Mbappe looks all but set to be the new hero of Santiago Bernabeu next term - but alongside Los Blancos' most famous enermy Lionel Messi, he'll hope to send them packing today.
Throw in Neymar, and it is an absolutely fearsome side that Mauricio Pochettino has up front. In the Spanish capital, will that be enough?
Finally City's time to shine?
Man City v Sporting
...then it could well be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have made no secret that, with every domestic honour in their grasp, the Champions League is next.
But having choked at the final hurdle last year against Chelsea, it's been a bitter pill to swallow - and one that has driven them on this term.
Bar a collapse of legendary proportions, their 5-0 first leg win in Portugal means they will be rolling through to join Liverpool - legitimate rivals on several fronts now and arguably in better form - and Bayern. But which other heavyweight will join them too?
About last night...
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 aggregate)
But before we dive into the nitty-gritty of today's two dynamite clashes - well, one dynamite clash and a foregone conclusion, if we are honest - let's have a quick reminder who is already in the hat for the quarter-finals, yes?
Robert Lewandowski nabbed a rapid-fire hat-trick as Bayern Munich routed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 for an 8-2 aggregate win, while Inter beat Liverpool on their own turf 1-0 - but without enough to overturn a first leg loss, as the Reds went through 2-1 on aggregate.
That's two of the last three European champions already in the mix. It's going to take a tough side to topple either of them - but if there is any who can do it...
Team News: Man City v Sporting
XI | Ederson, Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus
Team News: Madrid v PSG
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!