Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

It's time for a new era... 🐐
Lionel Messi starts for PSG alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6xsT8WB6KJ— Goal (@goal) September 28, 2021
No Haaland... no party? ❌
Erling Haaland misses Dortmund's #UCL clash with Sporting through injury 😔 pic.twitter.com/Zh4QuggJql— Goal News (@GoalNews) September 28, 2021
Team news: Real Madrid vs Sheriff
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Sheriff XI: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @FotclubSheriff!#UCL pic.twitter.com/AFDDbIReNd— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 28, 2021
Team news: Porto vs Liverpool
Porto XI: Costa, Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu, Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Díaz, Taremi, Martinez
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane
The Reds to face @FCPorto 👊 🔴 #PORLIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021
Trent misses out with a sore groin.
Team news: PSG vs Man City
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish
🚨 Tonight’s starting XI 🆚 @ManCity— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 28, 2021
Marco Verratti and Leo Messi return after injury! #PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/JZZzO9qSGp
Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!
The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.
Hang tight for team news!