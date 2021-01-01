Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

GOAL RED BULL SALZBURG
Chelsea controlling the ball but still 0-0 at Juve
77.7% possession from Chelsea away at Juventus so far. 🤯— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 29, 2021
Chiesa showing possession isn't everything, great drive and shot. #CFC #UCL
GOAL BAYERN!
Robert Lewandowski makes it 2-0 for Bayern over Dynamo Kyiv, taking advantage of a turnover in midfield. His second goal of the night.
Villarreal attacking on Dalot's side
Two really big saves by De Gea in the opening 17 minutes. Danjuma causing #MUFC big problems down their right. United yet to register a shot on target. 0-0— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) September 29, 2021
Benfica's early goal
Benfica strike in the first 3️⃣ minutes against Barcelona to take a 1-0 lead 😬— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 29, 2021
Benfica lead against Barcelona after just three minutes! 😳— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021
Barca denied
Luuk de Jong looked to have the equaliser for Barca but his shot destined for an open net was blocked by sliding Benfica defender Lucas Veríssimo. Incredible work from the Brazilian to deny a sure goal.
De Gea in action early
Arnaut Danjuma has forced two early saves from David de Gea as Villarreal look to take the lead at Old Trafford. Man Utd have lost two straight home matches and a third would be a major blow to their European hopes after they lost their opener at Young Boys.
GOAL BAYERN!
Penalty for Bayern!
Serhiy Sydorchuk looks to have blocked a cross with his arm and the German champions have a chance to take an early lead against Dynamo Kyiv.
GOAL BENFICA!
KICK-OFF!
We are underway across Europe! A reminder of the six matches that have just kicked off:
Juventus vs Chelsea
Man Utd vs Villarreal
Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv
Benfica vs Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille
Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Finally! An Italian scores in the UCL for Atalanta
A wild stat from Opta: Matteo Pessina became the first ever Italian to score for Atalanta in the Champions League, with what was their 31st goal in the competition.
Chelsea aiming to change their luck in Italy
4 - Chelsea have lost each of their last four away games against Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League, with each defeat coming against a different side – Inter in 2009-10, Napoli in 2011-12, Juventus in 2012-13 and Roma in 2017-18. Warning. pic.twitter.com/qTTbyOxCxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Pogba sporting a fresh look
Paul Pogba's new look 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTJIy4tiBI— Goal (@goal) September 29, 2021
Full-time in early KOs
Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups
Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.
Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos
Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups
Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski
Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash
Another record for Ronaldo
178 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history. Domain. pic.twitter.com/DsUn6iHIed— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Man Utd-Villarreal lineups
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer
Benfica-Barcelona lineups
Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.
Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.
Chelsea-Juventus lineups
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz