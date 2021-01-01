Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

That's a wrap, folks!
Thanks for sticking with us on the liveblog tonight, and we'll be back tomorrow with the second wind of Champions League games.
Until then! Turrah 👋
Game: won ✅
Lionel Messi + Kylian Mbappe = Cheat code 👆 pic.twitter.com/ToyMKe3zrK— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
🗣 Klopp: 'I want to shake his hand!'
Jugen Klopp on Diego Simeone not shaking his hand: "We don't like that but yes the situation is clear.
"I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool. The next time we see each other we will shake hands definitely. It's nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else."
🗣 Klopp: 'A tough game'
Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "A tough game which we expected. We did surprisingly well at the beginning. Did we expect it to be that defensive? Probably not. It was not so easy. We scored two wonderful goals then played good football.
"It was 2-0 then obviously Atletico are not too bothered about having possession. The first goal we gave away then the second, it was nice play but the gaps we had there...That was not alright. At half time I think everyone in the stadium thought it was only going one way and we thought 'let's give it a proper try again,'
"We played a really solid second half in a tough game with intense football from both teams. We got the penalty, then there was a red card and obviously it was in our favour."
Phew! 😲
Estadio Metropolitano.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021
Mo Salah.
Penalty.
𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕 end.
Pure poetry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5DwSkrqDV
🔭
Kylian Mbappe searching for where that penalty landed 🚀— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Lionel Messi won't be so kind next time 😅 pic.twitter.com/DGNGiUiusA
FT: PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig
Kylian Mbappe may have missed the penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, but it doesn't matter.PSG pick up all three points against a hard-fought Leipzig with goals from both Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who is fitting into the French side seamlessly.
FT: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool
What an away day for the Reds
Liverpool extend their perfect Champions League record with a huge 3-2 away victory over Atletico Madrid, courtesy goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.
The home side definitely gave the Reds a run for their money, coming back from two goals and having to play with 10 men and without Antoine Griezmann in the second half – but it was a day for the Reds.
AC Milan ✅— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Porto ✅
Atletico Madrid ✅
Liverpool mean business in the Champions League this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/2xCZxUNHAm
Luis Suarez given yellow card
FT: Ajax 0-4 Dortmund
😕
🔴⚪️ Ajax 4-0 Borussia Dortmund ⚫️🟡— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Dortmund are HUMBLED 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ar1MlB57Fo
GOAL! Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid
(Karim Benzema)And it's Karim Benzema who wraps up the game for Real Madrid with a fifth goal! Stunning.
VAR says no penalty to Atletico!
After the referee consulted VAR, he disallowed the penalty, despite the initial contact from Diogo Jota inside the box.
Tensions are increasing now as we head into the final ten minutes of regular time.
Penalty to Atletico!
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool
(Mohamed Salah)Mohamed Salah steps up to the plate and does he deliver! He slots it in firmly into the left side of the goal, putting Liverpool back into the lead with the spot-kick. The Reds are back in front against 10-man Atletico Madrid.
GOAL! PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig
(Lionel Messi)And it's Messi again with a second goal to put PSG firmly in the lead against RB Leipzig!
LIONEL MESSI SCORES A SECOND ⚽️⚽️— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Give him the ball and he does magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Ai0yb71J7d
Penalty to Liverpool!
Leo ❤️ Kylian!
Lionel Messi goal 🤝 Kylian Mbappe assist pic.twitter.com/7uU4HIlzlm— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
GOAL! Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
(Sebastien Haller)Ajax with a fourth goal against Dortmund, this time from Sebastien Haller.
GOAL! PSG 2-2 RB Leipzig
(Lionel Messi)Who else could it have been!? The Argentina man levels up the scoreline for PSG with a fine finish as the game nears the final 20-minute mark. Woosh!
GOAL!!! Shakhtar Donetsk 0-4 Real Madrid
(Rodrygo)Rodrygo with the goal from a Vinicius Jr assist, and that surely, surely is game over now.
Ruh-roh!
2+1 - Antoine Griezmann is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score twice and be sent off. Comedown.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
GOAL!!! PSG 1-2 RB Leipzig
(Nordi Mukiele)Unbelievable! Nordi Mukiele has launched the ball straight into the back of the net. What an effort! RB Leipzig take the lead against PSG!
GOAL! Ajax 3-0 Dortmund
RED CARD! Antoine Griezmann is sent off!
It's a straight red for the Frenchman!
The Atletico goalscorer has been sent off due to a very high boot aimed at Roberto Firmino! This could change everything.
Diego Simeone is incensed.
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
Chances at both ends. Oblak saves Mane's header, then Alisson saves from De Paul. #LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 19, 2021
GOAL! Shakhtar 0-2 Real Madrid
(Vinicius Jr)STRIKE! Vinicius Jr has scored to double Real madrid's lead, exacting their revenge on Shakhtar Donetsk for their win away at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture last month!
🧨
Antoine Griezmann: PUMPED ☑️— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Diego Simeone: PUMPED ☑️
Atletico Madrid never lie down 💪 pic.twitter.com/P8gnYdUOsL
⏰ HT in the Champions League
🤦♂️
October 19, 2021
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
It was a brilliant counter-attack effort from Atletico Madrid with Joao Felix sprinting down the right-hand side. They are ruthless when they have time and space to go forward, but luckily Alisson was on hand to make yet another crucial save.
Atletico are all fired up.
GOAL! Shakhtar 0-1 Real Madrid
(Krivtsov OG)Real Madrid have finally taken the lead against Shakhtar, with Krivtsov scoring an own goal!
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool
(Antoine Griezmann)
And Atletico have equalised!
What a comeback from the home team, with Antoine Griezmann grabbing his second of the game. They are back in this fixture! Now this is a Diego Simeone side.
It's Mohamed Salah's world and we're all just living in it
9 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player in @LFC history to score in nine consecutive matches for the club. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/SRNNYCum5Q— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
GOAL! PSG 1-1 RB Leipzig
(Andre Silva)Would you look at that! RB Leipzig have equalised away at the Parc des Princes, thanks to Andre Silva!
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool
GOAL! Ajax 2-0 Dortmund
(Daley Blind)Ajax have doubled their lead against the Bundesliga side, and this time it's Daley Blind with the effort!
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool
(Antoine Griezmann)And the home team have pulled one back! It was the corner conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold that led to the gaol, and it's a piledriving effort by Koke that gets a final touch by Antoine Griezmann!
🇫🇷👑
Kylian Mbappe made his first Champions League goal of the season look too easy 😎 pic.twitter.com/IDKnOEjHNt— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-2 Liverpool
(Naby Keita)
Liverpool ahve scored another through Naby Keita! It's an absolute rocket from the Guinean, and Liverpool are ruthless here.
What a goal!
What a hit! First-time, on the volley after Atletico clear Alexander-Arnold's cross to him.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 19, 2021
2-0 and Liverpool are in dreamland here.#LFC
GOAL! PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig
(Kylian Mbappe)It's the Frenchman with a glorious goal after a PSG counter-attack. PSG lead 1-0!
GOAL! Ajax 1-0 Dortmund
(Reus OG)Oh dear. It's an own goal by Marco Reus into his own net! Ajax lead 1-0.
What can't they do?
5+ - Manchester City have scored 5+ goals in a game 40 times since Pep Guardiola took over, which is as many as the second and third-most combined in English football during this time:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
40 - Manchester City
21 - Liverpool
19 - Spurs
Insanity. pic.twitter.com/wbeLrASlBh
GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-1 Liverpool
(James Milner)
MOHAMED SALAH SCORES! Who else could it have been? It's a gorgeous goal from outside of the box in under seven minutes! It caught a slight deflection on its way through, but what a spectacular effort from the Egyptian.
Actually – hold on that, it's been given to James Milner instead! What a man.
We are now off in the second round of Champions League fixtures!
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, PSG vs RB Leipzig, Ajax vs Dortmund, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid.
Here we go!
What an exchange this would be...!
This kid's putting everything on the line to get Messi's shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/lEcpu1d5fp— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
Rapid-fire
FT: Brugge 1-5 Man City
5+ - This is the 19th time a Pep Guardiola side has scored 5+ goals in a UEFA Champions League match, more than twice as many times as any other manager's sides have done so (Arsène Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, 8). Barrage. pic.twitter.com/vxPD8jmv1L— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
FT: Brugge 1-5 Man City
FT: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
The whistles have gone - and it is a pair of absolutely resounding wins for Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon!
A Riyad Mahrez double is the highlight for Pep Guardiola, while Cole Palmer has had a night he will never forget.
And now, with the starter complete, it is time for the main course...
GOAL: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting
(Paulinho)
The capstone for Sporting - and what a capstone that is!
A break down the middle is almost undone for the visitors, but Paulinho picks up the pieces and nails an absolute blinder of a shot, sweeping it across the face of goal to nestle home.
Absolutely fantastic stuff.
GOAL: Brugge 1-5 Man City
(Riyad Mahrez)
A final flourish!
This has been a rampant evening in Belgium for Manchester City and they serve up a fifth finish now. Fernandinho loops the long ball over the top and Riyad Mahrez beats the defence out to it.
He casually slots home and that will be a brace for him.
GOAL: Brugge 1-4 Man City
(Hans Vanaken)
The hosts will avoid pulling a blank against the Premier League champions!
If there has ever been a statement of intent needed for Pep Guardiola and company looking to avenge last year, this was it - but Club Brugge have at least got one back.
Hans Vanaken takes the Ruud Vormer.delivery and slots a right-footer home at close range.
Team News: Porto v Milan
⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃⚽#FCPorto #FCPACM #UCL pic.twitter.com/gJhYCuAWFd— FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 19, 2021
🔴⚫️ The 11 Diavoli to face the Dragons#PortoMilan #SempreMilan #UCL@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/S0Hz81eWvR— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 19, 2021
WATCH: Palmer lands maiden CL goal for Man City (UK only)
Brugge 0-4 Man City
19-year-old Cole Palmer scores his first Champions League goal for Man City! 📈— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021
No nerves on the big stage 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/EUVdLzNj4g
Team News: Ajax v Dortmund
⚠️ Attention please, this is our team. #UCL #ajabvb https://t.co/uDM5Ghkurc pic.twitter.com/3Na6zUL81X— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 19, 2021
⚔️ Alle für den Auswärtssieg! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mfqtRWUozT— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 19, 2021
GOAL: Brugge 0-4 Man City
(Cole Palmer)
Young guns, go for it - Cole Palmer has his first Champions League goal and Manchester City's rout of Club Brugge is complete!
The teenager has been on the field around two minutes but adds the visitors' fourth. Raheem Sterling - also on from the bench - helps build a fast break and cuts it back off the left for him.
Palmer meets it, controls it, and sweeps a lovely finish from the edge of the box and in at the left post.
Team News: Inter v Sheriff
💺 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) October 19, 2021
Director Simone Inzaghi has chosen his actors for #InterSheriff 👇#UCL #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/7VbKiBPzDN
Team News: Shakhtar v Madrid
⚒🧡 Our line-up for the #ShakhtarRealMadrid @ChampionsLeague super match 🔥— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 19, 2021
⭐️ Follow the game online: https://t.co/Jvm7r7RY1Y.#Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/7gtZAHAlo1
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @FCShakhtar_eng!#UCL pic.twitter.com/DZ8P44tU3j— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 19, 2021
Team News: PSG v Leipzig
Messi fronts up for hosts
📋 The starting XI for tonight 👀#PSGRBL— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 19, 2021
🔴🔵#AllezParis pic.twitter.com/Kr71zXUIjG
📋 @jessemarsch's XI to take on @PSG_inside!— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 19, 2021
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #PSGRBL pic.twitter.com/mt02JGLRkw
Team News: Atletico v Liverpool
Salah leads line for visitors
Your Atleti starting XI 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/g2a2tUzzmZ— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 19, 2021
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2021
How we line up for #ATMLIV 👊
GOAL: Brugge 0-3 Man City
(Kyle Walker)
Game, set and match - surely! - to Manchester City!
Kevin De Bruyne blazed an excellent chance over the crossbar just before the break - but he's on the mark here with a fine delivery for Kyle Walker.
The England right-back sails through to meet the ball and Simon Mignolet parries the shot into the back of his own net.
Suarez benched for Liverpool visit
Atletico v Liverpool
Luis Suarez starts on the bench against Liverpool 😔 pic.twitter.com/TkTQ9e3ww2— Goal News (@GoalNews) October 19, 2021
WATCH: Foden lays on Cancelo opener for Man City (UK only)
HT: Brugge 0-2 Man City
Foden ➡️ Cancelo— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021
A beautiful pass from Phil Foden is finished off by a striker's touch and finish from their Portuguese full-back 👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/tNFUhi123P
HT: Brugge 0-2 Man City
HT: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting
Two halves and six goals so far - what a busy start to the Champions League we have today!
It is Manchester City and Sporting CP who are out in front by two-goal margins each in the early kick-offs, but the former are definitely sitting more comfortable than the latter.
Besiktas are already threatening a comeback, but Club Brugge will have their work cut out.
NO GOAL: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting
It's almost five goals in one half - but no, VAR dashes Besiktas' hopes once more!
The offside call goes against them after they had looked to pull one back.
That will pretty much be the last act of their first half too.
GOAL: Brugge 0-2 Man City
(Riyad Mahrez)
And another from the penalty spot!
Riyad Mahrez takes it to Stanley N'Soki and goes down. The call comes and Brugge are fuming.
But no matter. Up steps the Manchester City winger and he clips a tidy finish into the bottom-left corner. The visitors are in cruise control now.
GOAL: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting
(Pablo Sarabia)
Penalty to Sporting - and duly dispatched by Pablo Sarabia after VAR awards the call!
Domagoj Vida handles the ball in the area moments after Sebastian Coates almost bagged a hat-trick and the decision goes against him.
The visitors are two goals to the good and it isn't even half-time.
Mahrez on song
HT: Brugge 0-2 Man City
6 - Riyad Mahrez has scored six goals in his last seven UEFA Champions League matches, while the Algerian has scored more goals against Club Brugge than he has versus any other side in the competition (4 in 3 games). Hitman. pic.twitter.com/YNfesM8bng— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
Cancelo cruising
Brugge 0-1 Man City
2 - João Cancelo has scored in two of his last three UEFA Champions League matches, netting as many goals as he managed in his first 30 appearances in the competition. Marauding. pic.twitter.com/V3MTXBgqMe— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
GOAL: Brugge 0-1 Man City
(Joao Cancelo)
The breakthrough comes for Manchester City in Belgium - and it is a sublime ball from Phil Foden, absolutely sublime!
The England man looks up and sweeps a long ball over the heads of the defence from halfway. Joao Cancelo is there to meet it on the edge of the box and he controls it off his chest with aplomb.
The finish is tucked between Simon Mignolet's legs and he wheels away in celebration. Champion stuff.
GOAL: Besiktas 1-2 Sporting
(Sebastian Coates)
Well, that equilibrium didn't last long now, did it?
Three minutes after they were pinned back, Sporting hit the front for the second time inside the first half-hour, and it is their Captain Fantastic who does the job again.
Sebastian Coates takes another header from a team-mate - Paulinho this time - and diverts it into the back of the net with his own similar finish once more.
GOAL: Besiktas 1-1 Sporting
(Cyle Larin)
There's the equaliser!
Besiktas have looked hungry for a response and they have one. Miralem Pjanic provides the ball after a corner and Cyle Larin is the man to finish the job.
His header sails into the top-right corner and this game is back on level pegging.
GOAL: Besiktas 0-1 Sporting
(Sebastian Coates)
The Portuguese hit the front on the road!
It is Sporting who net the first goal of the day, and it's a slice of set-piece sweetness. The corner comes in from the right flank and Goncalo Bernardo Inacio is there to glance a touch.
Skipper Sebastian Coates is on the far side of the box and he redirects his team-mate's header with one of his own to bury it at the left post.
KO: Brugge v Man City
Besiktas v Sporting
The teams are out, the absolute banger of the Champions League anthem has been bellowed - and we are underway in our early kick-offs!
Brugge have proven frustrating already to their bigger rivals. Manchester City could have a fight on their hands today.
The kids are alright
Ajax v Dortmund
⚫️🟡 Haaland— Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021
🔴⚪️ Gravenberch
⚫️🟡 Bellingham
🔴⚪️ Timber
⚫️🟡 Malen
🔴⚪️ Antony
Ajax v Borussia Dortmund is 𝙬𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙙 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡 🤩 #NXGN #UCL pic.twitter.com/CXDSFmFWhS
Should PSG regret letting Nkunku leave for Leipzig?
PSG v Leipzig
"I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the happiness in the world," Christopher Nkunku said in an interview with Onze Mondial in the summer of 2021.
He does not have any hard feelings towards the club that raised him, but he does not miss it either.
And as Nkunku prepares to step back on the Parc de Princes pitch for just the second time since leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman could hardly be in better form
Belgian delights
Brugge v Man City
5 - Manchester City have won five of their six European matches against Belgian opponents (L1). Their last match against a side from Belgium came in October 2003 against KSC Lokeren, a 1-0 away win in the UEFA Cup with a goal from Nicolas Anelka. Pedigree. pic.twitter.com/5BO8rnj4dY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2021
Salah or Suarez? Only one winner in Liverpool legends debate
Atletico v Liverpool
Rio Ferdinand was adamant when asked to compare Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, and why wouldn’t he be?
“I’d take Mo Salah,” insisted the former Manchester United and England defender. “What he’s done in the last four seasons, I think he’s immense."
The two are expected to spar tonight and ahead of that, Neil Jones has explained why there is only one winner as to who is a Liverpool legend. (Hint: it's not the one who has a track record of biting people.)
Not a happy house
Atletico v Liverpool
4 - Atlético Madrid are winless in four home UEFA @ChampionsLeague matches (D3 L1), their joint-longest run without a home win in the competition (also four in December 2009). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/fvv5sXDrws— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 19, 2021
What next for Sterling amid Man City uncertainty?
Brugge v Man City
While there have been rumours and counter-rumours over the past month or so, Raheem Sterling certainly upped the ante on Thursday when he revealed that he would consider a move away from Manchester City if it offered the opportunity of more minutes on the pitch.
"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it," Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York. "Football is the most important thing to me."
The England international is back on the bench for this game and you can read more of our man Jonathan Smith's musings here as we build up to kick-off.
Team News: Besiktas v Sporting CP
📄 Sporting CP maçı ilk 11'imiz. 🦅#UCL | #BJKSCP pic.twitter.com/AtqUbGuW1f— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 19, 2021
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#BJKSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/qG3JiKSKmS— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) October 19, 2021
Team News: Brugge v Man City
Grealish starts for visitors
Our team! 🔵⚫ #CLUMCI— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 19, 2021
Come oooon FCB! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VP92vD7mL2
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer.#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrUC6sDhYi
Today's order of play
Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:
1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
There's only one show in town today - and it's the biggest club football one of them all. (No, not the Copa Libertadores, the other biggest club football one of them all.)
It's Champions League time once more, as matchweek three of the group stages gets underway - and judging by the roller-coaster of the campaign so far, there's going to be no shortage of action tonight!