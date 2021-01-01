Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

HALFTIME
Barcelona with the 1-0 lead over Dynao Kyiv thanks to Gerard Pique's goal.
Salzburg and Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are level at one apiece as they head to the dressing room.
GOAL BARCELONA!
Barcelona have their first Champions League goal of the season, and it's a goal from their most experienced leader.
Gerard Pique with the goal as he finishes on the back post on a set piece and it's 1-0 Barca in the 37th minute.
GOAL WOLFSBURG!
Wolfsburg answer right back!
A goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 15th minute has levelled the scoreline at 1-1. What a start!
Lukas Nmecha levels it out of nowhere 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AUMQAfZpim— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
GOAL SALZBURG! Adeyemi again!
He can't stop scoring!
Another day, another goal for Karim Adeyemi. The young German has scored just minutes into Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, netting his third Champions League goal of the campaign.
19-YEAR-OLD KARIM ADEYEMI. 3 GOALS IN 3 #UCL— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 20, 2021
GAMES. DEFENDER DIDN'T SEE HIM COMING. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3N7ZNxC5BL
Early chance for Dest
An early chance for Sergino Dest, who is once again starting on the wing for Barca.
The American international puts a header just wide, and he'll probably believe he should have scored.
We're underway
Kickoff of the early games
Games have kicked off.
Here. We. Go.
Fati rested
Ansu Fati has been rested by Ronald Koeman, who was hesitant to play the youngster three games in a week.
And so Barca's No. 10 won't start, and neither will Sergio Aguero, who revealed why he didn't want to take that famous shirt after Lionel Messi's departure.
Patson Daka, take a bow!
Today's Europa League game certainly set the tone!
Patson Daka scored FOUR goals for Leicester, leading the way in a 4-3 win over Zenit.
Barcelona fans are still getting used to Lionel Messi not being there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/S810DFQSIJ— Goal (@goal) October 20, 2021
It's still weird, isn't it?
Time running out for Dembele?
Ousmane Dembele may not be in the Barca team today, but he is the subject of some news.
The French winger would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned, with his current contract set to expire in June 2022.
Team news: RB Salzburg v Wolfsburg
Our starting 11 for this evening's @ChampionsLeague matchup against @RedBullSalzburg! #UCL #SALWOB #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IvSUeqMXoq— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 20, 2021
Zeit für die Aufstellung! So spielen wir gegen Wolfsburg. #shinebright #SALWOB #UCL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) October 20, 2021
Team news: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
ALINEACIÓ #BarçaDynamo pic.twitter.com/ekbnoVkNGX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 20, 2021
Dynamo starting line-up for the match against Barcelona! #BarcelonaDynamo (0:0) pic.twitter.com/jhhQFNcfwl— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) October 20, 2021
Meanwhile in the Europa League...
There is one Europa League match going on currently, as Leicester lead Spartak Moscow 3-2.
A five-goal thriller to start the day... a sign of things to come?
Today's schedule
We're about 45 minutes from kickoff on what should be another busy day of European football. Here's a breakdown of all the games and when they'll get going:
1745: Salzburg v Wolfsburg
1745: Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv
2000: Lille v Sevilla
2000: Zenit v Juventus
2000: Chelsea v Malmo
2000: Young Boys v Villarreal
2000: Benfica v Bayern Munich
2000: Manchester United v Atalanta
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Another busy day across Europe!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
It's Champions League time once again and, if yesterday's games are any indiation, we're in for some more fun tonight.