Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica in quarter-final second legs

Rojiblancos rocking?

2022-04-13T18:30:00.000Z

Atletico v Man City

Milner magic?

2022-04-13T18:20:00.000Z

Liverpool v Benfica

Century up

2022-04-13T18:05:00.000Z

Atletico v Man City

About last night

2022-04-13T18:00:00.000Z

So the teams are in across Madrid and Liverpool - but which two sides will be joining the race for the trophy in the semi-finals?

Atletico Madrid could make it two from the capital and three from Spain alone if they come up trumps - and they would be rewarded with a clash against rivals Real Madrid after the latter saw off a Chelsea fightback in a stunning encounter.

But they were not the only Liga side taking names last night - Villarreal struck late to nab a draw on the day and a win overall against Bayern Munich, to keep the Europa League holders' dreams alive.

Team News: Atletico v Man City

2022-04-13T17:50:00.000Z

Today's order of play

2022-04-13T17:46:00.000Z

We've already seen two remarkable results this week, including an all-time clash and a major upset - so what can the rest of the pack serve up?

It's the champions of England versus the kingpins of Spain - and the roar of the Reds against a Portuguese side out to flip the script. Today's order of play is:

2000/1500: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City
2000/1500: Liverpool v Benfica

(All times BST/EST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-13T17:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this week!

And if these two beauties are half as good as what we got served yesterday, then we're in for an absolute feast of football! Two sides are into the final four, two more will join them, and two more will head home - and at the end of it all, there's going to be a new king of the continent!

It's Champions League Wednesday - and it's live, from now until the close! Let's get ready to rock!

