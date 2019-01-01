Champions League draw LIVE: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool & more discover group stage fate

The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with a team from each seeding pot populating a group.

So, as an example, one potential group draw is: (Pot 1), (Pot 2), (Pot 3) and (Pot 4).

It should be noted that teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together in the same group.

So, for example, while are in Pot 1 and Real Madrid are in Pot 2, they will not meet in the group stage. Nor could , who are in Pot 1 and Inter, who are in Pot 3.