Bengaluru 1-2 FC Goa: The Gaurs knock the Blues out of the playoff race

Bengaluru are out of the play-off race

FC Goa edge Bengaluru 2-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium, on Sunday.

Hesitation from Erik Paartalu saw Glan Martins set up Igor Angulo (20') for his 12th goal of the season before Redeem Tlang (23') doubled the lead with his first in FC Goa colours. Although Goa looked more likely to score another in the second half, there were no more goals following Suresh Singh's (33') first ISL strike.

The result has boosted Goa's chances of making the top four as they now move third with 30 points from 19 games. Bengaluru, left with 22 points with a game to go, will not be able to gather enough points to keep themselves in the reckoning for a play-off spot for the first time in the club history.