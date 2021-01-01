Bengaluru 1-2 FC Goa: The Gaurs knock the Blues out of the playoff race

Full time: Bengaluru 1-2 FC Goa
Bengaluru are out of the play-off race
FC Goa edge Bengaluru 2-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium, on Sunday.
Hesitation from Erik Paartalu saw Glan Martins set up Igor Angulo (20') for his 12th goal of the season before Redeem Tlang (23') doubled the lead with his first in FC Goa colours. Although Goa looked more likely to score another in the second half, there were no more goals following Suresh Singh's (33') first ISL strike.
The result has boosted Goa's chances of making the top four as they now move third with 30 points from 19 games. Bengaluru, left with 22 points with a game to go, will not be able to gather enough points to keep themselves in the reckoning for a play-off spot for the first time in the club history.
90+1' - Save after save
Seven minutes added time announcedBrilliant save by Gurpreet as the ball came off the side netting, and off the corner again the Bengaluru goalkeeper literally scooped the ball from his goal. Then Paartalu puts his body on the line to block Donachie who was set up by a lovely backheel by Devendra, after Gurpreet denied one more of Ali's attempts on goal with his head
87' - Bengaluru subsitution
Xisco OFF, Edmund ONXisco is yet to play a full game for Bengaluru this season but he's had his contributions in this match with his set-piece deliveries that unfortunately haven't ended up in the back of the net
84' - Goa changes
Tripple change by FerrandoTlang OUT, Amarjit ON
Angulo OUT, Ishan ON
Glan OUT, Princeton ON
83' - Contrasting halves
73' - Goa substitution
Seriton OFF, Ali ONBengaluru too had another change before the last couple of chances that befell Goa as Pratik came on in place of Bheke
71' - This game is far from over
67' - Goa go close
65' - Goa substitution
Romario OFF, Devendra ONOne change at either side. Romario has done absolutely splendidly this season for the Gaurs
63' - Bengaluru subsitution
Dimas ON, Udanta OFFIt doesn't appear as though Udanta is happy to be taken off. But Bengaluru have their plans in place with Dimas back in action post his mid-season quarantine period
Chhetri leaps as high as Donachie
55' - Angulo misses!
Second half teams
Second half underway
Half-time!
44' - So close again
Bengaluru could have well been in the lead by nowDheeraj gives himself marks this time for getting well behind the slight glancing header by Chhetri off another free-kick by Xisco!
42' - Off the bar!
Bengaluru miss againXisco sent in a curling free-kick as Cleiton climbed above Dheeraj's reach to head the ball on to the horizontal after Ivan was the man who fouled Udanta to concede the set-piece that Goa are so susceptible against
39' - Bengaluru are knocking
33' - Bengaluru have pulled one back!
Suresh scores with aplombRight after the water break - Suresh goes on by himself as if there were no defenders at all! Skips past on the left side after a through pass by Cleiton and fires it into the top right side of Dheeraj's goal from a rather acute angle.
30' - Seriton with a vital tackle
Dheeraj is saved by the Goa forwards
23' - Goa up by 2-0
Redeem Tlang scoresRomario does just enough to put the ball on the platter for Tlang who finds the bottom right corner in his second start for Goa since the game in which he was sent off against Mumbai City earlier in the season
20 - Angulo scores!
Goa leadIt doesn't take many touches for Angulo to score. Erik Paartalu was guilty of letting Glan steal the ball off'f his feet and Angulo was sent through to do the needful
18' - Romario forces a corner from Gurpreet
13' - Even play so far
Ferrando backs Dheeraj
It has to be noted that goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is still with the Gaurs until the end of the season, only waiting to join another side after the club has failed to extend his contract. While the Goa coach has often been asked about the mistakes of Dheeraj.
"Dheeraj is our goalkeeper and it's most important to support him. At the end of the season, if I'm not happy or the club is not happy, maybe it's necessary (for Dheeraj) to change the club," he has said before the game. The former U-17 World Cupper has signed a three-year-deal at the club.
5' - Dheeraj spills it
4' - First close call
Kick-off at Fatorda!
Must win for Bengaluru
TEAM NEWS!
Bheke, Ashique, Dimas are back for the Blues; and captain Edu Bedia for Goa
Team news:— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 21, 2021
Bheke and Ashique are back in the XI for the Blues, Dimas starts on the bench 🔵
Edu Bedia returns for FC Goa 🟠#ISL #BFCFCG pic.twitter.com/PaJYLL8ORy