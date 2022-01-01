African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zaha keen to leave Crystal Palace for Chelsea

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly could be the next player to leave Manchester United and join Sevilla after Alex Telles, according to talkSport.

The 28-year-old centre-back is said to have been told to leave Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to reduce his squad. The Ivorian, on his side, is open to completing the move and returning to La Liga.

His career at Manchester United has been hit hard by regular injuries, reducing the amount of playtime he could have enjoyed in the process.