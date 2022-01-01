African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ghana forward Paintsil extends KRC Genk contract

Ghana forward John Paintsil has extended his contract with Belgian side KRC Genk.

With the World Cup approaching, Paintsil would hope to be in top form during the season so as to be considered for a Black Stars call-up ahead of the Qatar finals.

"Joseph Paintsil has extended his contract with our club until the summer of 2026. The current deal with the Ghanaian winger runs until the summer of 2023," Genk confirmed.

"In the first eight games of this season, Paintsil has already scored four goals and two assists! We are already looking forward to what else Joske can conjure up from his right foot."