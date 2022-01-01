African transfer news and rumours LIVE: FC Porto move for PSG's Ebimbe

Nice target Bamba Dieng
Nice are the favourites to sign Bamba Dieng from Marseille before the close of the transfer window, L'Equipe reports.
The striker is not expected to feature much at Marseille this season and could be sent to the Ligue 1 side on loan with an option to buy.
Porto want PSG youngster Dina Ebimbe
Porto are working on the signing of Junior Dina Ebimbe from Paris Saint-Germain, says A Bola.
The Portuguese giants have reached out to his agent but the 21-year-old midfielder has already reached a personal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Mohamed Camara completes Monaco medical
Monaco are on the verge of completing a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni's replacement.
According to Saber Desfarges, Mohamed Camara completed a medical earlier today and is now on the verge of becoming the French side's latest signing. Once the deal has been fully agreed, the Mali international will make the move from Red Bull Salzburg.
Auxerre announce Mensah signing
AJ Auxerre have strengthened their defence line with the signing of defender Gideon Mensah.
The 24-year-old Ghana international has moved to the French Ligue 1 side from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg after penning a three-year-contract.
Cheikhou Kouyate joins Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate.
The former Crystal Palace player penned a two-year contract with Reds that will see him remain at City Ground until 2024.
Nottingham Forest sign Dennis
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from English Championship side Watford.
Although the Reds did not disclose the transfer details, reports suggested that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.
IFK Haninge sign Odhiambo from Djurgardens
IFK Haninge have signed Kenya international Frank Odhiambo from Djurgardens IF on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old was signed by Djurgardens from Gor Mahia in January 2022, penning a five-year deal with the club.
However, the consistency of Marcus Danielson and Hjalmar Ekdal and the rapid development of Isak Hien has seen Odhiambo struggle to get playing time.
Fulham sign Issa Diop
Fulham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old centre-back agreed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.
Palace look to hijack Moriba deal
Crystal Palace are pushing to hijack Ilaix Moriba's potential move to Valencia, reports Relevo.
Valencia are hoping to sign the former Barcelona star, but they see the deal as complicated.
There are other contenders for Moriba's signature, including Palace.
Marseille interested in signing Bailly
Eric Bailly is back on the radar of Marseille, as reported by L'Equipe.
The French outfit want to get him on a permanent deal. He has a contract with the Red Devils until 2024.
Everton pivot as Gueye deal looks unlikely
Everton will target RB Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara, reports the Daily Mail.
The Toffees have moved onto Camara after being unable to re-sign Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The club has tried to seal a deal with PSG, but have been unable to as they now look towards the RB Salzburg star.
Manchester United reignite interest in Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, according to 90min.
The Red Devils are looking in the direction of the Senegal international after ending their pursuit of Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.