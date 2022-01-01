Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Etebo leaves Stoke City for Aris Thessaloniki

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Updated
Watford and Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo.
Watford.

Etebo signs for Aris from Stoke

2022-09-16T08:44:55.343Z

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo has left EFL Championship side Stoke City to sign for Aris Thessaloniki.

Last season, he played for Watford in the Premier League before they were relegated. The club have confirmed his acquisition on their official website but could not divulge details of the contract signed.

Peter Etebo of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
BackpagePix.

Paintsil extends Genk stay

2022-09-14T16:20:55.749Z

Ghana forward John Paintsil has extended his contract with Belgian side KRC Genk.

With the World Cup approaching, Paintsil would hope to be in top form during the season so as to be considered for a Black Stars call-up ahead of the Qatar finals.

"Joseph Paintsil has extended his contract with our club until the summer of 2026. The current deal with the Ghanaian winger runs until the summer of 2023," Genk confirmed.

"In the first eight games of this season, Paintsil has already scored four goals and two assists! We are already looking forward to what else Joske can conjure up from his right foot."

John Paintsil KRC Genk.
Getty Images.

Tottenham to try again for Ziyech

2022-09-04T19:56:12.188Z

Tottenham asked about the potential availability of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech over the summer and will try to lure him across London again in January, claims Todo Fichajes.

Spurs have plenty of attacking options on their books, but they are prepared to bring in even greater depth.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Backpagepix

KAS Eupen sign Wakaso

2022-09-04T19:54:39.655Z

KAS Eupen have strengthened their midfield by signing Mubarak Wakaso from China.

The 32-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Belgium outfit from Chinese first division club Shenzhen FC on a season-long loan deal.

Wakaso Mubarak of Ghana and Celtic
Photo by Samuel Kubani/EuroFootball/Getty Images

Nigeria's Musa joins Sivasspor

2022-09-04T19:53:08.538Z

Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor have acquired the services of forward Ahmed Musa after he had left Fatih Karagumruk.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international had earlier on Friday parted ways with Karagumruk, who confirmed terminating his contract. A few hours later, he signed for Sivasspor on a two-year deal.

Ahmed Musa of Fatih Karagumruk.
Getty Images.

Sunderland announce Amad Diallo loan

2022-09-02T01:38:12.506Z

Sunderland have confirmed that highly-rated Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has joined them on a season-long loan.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers but failed to have the desired impact so will join the Black Cats with a huge point to prove.

Amad Diallo-20220129
(C)Getty Images

Aurier set to join Nottingham Forest

2022-09-02T01:35:00.570Z

Serge Aurier is set for a return to England as Nottingham Forest chase the Ivorian's signature. The defender left Tottenham and joined Villarreal but a move back to the Premier League looks to be on the horizon.

Serge Aurier
Villarreal.

Ajax turn down Everton approach for Kudus

2022-09-02T01:31:32.718Z

Everton have seen their recent attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax rejected, as the Dutch club believe the Ghanaian will soon be worth more than the £15 million the Premier League club offered.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana
Getty Images

Gueye returns to Everton

2022-09-02T01:29:02.585Z

Premier League side Everton have confirmed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Senegal international has been handed a two-year contract – meaning he will represent the Goodison Park club until the end of June 2024.

Idrissa Gueye Everton 2022-23
Getty Images

Real Sociedad announce Sadiq's arrival

2022-09-02T01:25:27.805Z

Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq has sealed a deadline day move to Real Sociedad from La Liga rivals Almeria.

Sadiq has penned a five-year deal reported to be worth a guaranteed €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons.

Umar Sadiq of Nigeria and Almeria.
Almeria.

Valencia sign Moriba

2022-09-02T01:23:27.107Z

German elite division outfit RB Leipzig have confirmed the move of Ilaix Moriba to Valencia until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Instead of moving to the Bundesliga side, he will stay in Spain – where he hopes to get regular playing time under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Ilaix Moriba-valencia-20220129
(C)Getty Images