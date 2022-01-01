Etebo signs for Aris from Stoke
Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo has left EFL Championship side Stoke City to sign for Aris Thessaloniki.
Last season, he played for Watford in the Premier League before they were relegated. The club have confirmed his acquisition on their official website but could not divulge details of the contract signed.
Paintsil extends Genk stay
Ghana forward John Paintsil has extended his contract with Belgian side KRC Genk.
With the World Cup approaching, Paintsil would hope to be in top form during the season so as to be considered for a Black Stars call-up ahead of the Qatar finals.
"Joseph Paintsil has extended his contract with our club until the summer of 2026. The current deal with the Ghanaian winger runs until the summer of 2023," Genk confirmed.
"In the first eight games of this season, Paintsil has already scored four goals and two assists! We are already looking forward to what else Joske can conjure up from his right foot."
Tottenham to try again for Ziyech
Tottenham asked about the potential availability of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech over the summer and will try to lure him across London again in January, claims Todo Fichajes.
Spurs have plenty of attacking options on their books, but they are prepared to bring in even greater depth.
KAS Eupen sign Wakaso
KAS Eupen have strengthened their midfield by signing Mubarak Wakaso from China.
The 32-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Belgium outfit from Chinese first division club Shenzhen FC on a season-long loan deal.
Nigeria's Musa joins Sivasspor
Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor have acquired the services of forward Ahmed Musa after he had left Fatih Karagumruk.
The 29-year-old Nigeria international had earlier on Friday parted ways with Karagumruk, who confirmed terminating his contract. A few hours later, he signed for Sivasspor on a two-year deal.
Sunderland announce Amad Diallo loan
Sunderland have confirmed that highly-rated Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has joined them on a season-long loan.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers but failed to have the desired impact so will join the Black Cats with a huge point to prove.
Aurier set to join Nottingham Forest
Serge Aurier is set for a return to England as Nottingham Forest chase the Ivorian's signature. The defender left Tottenham and joined Villarreal but a move back to the Premier League looks to be on the horizon.
Ajax turn down Everton approach for Kudus
Everton have seen their recent attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax rejected, as the Dutch club believe the Ghanaian will soon be worth more than the £15 million the Premier League club offered.
Gueye returns to Everton
Premier League side Everton have confirmed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Senegal international has been handed a two-year contract – meaning he will represent the Goodison Park club until the end of June 2024.
Real Sociedad announce Sadiq's arrival
Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq has sealed a deadline day move to Real Sociedad from La Liga rivals Almeria.
Sadiq has penned a five-year deal reported to be worth a guaranteed €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons.
Valencia sign Moriba
German elite division outfit RB Leipzig have confirmed the move of Ilaix Moriba to Valencia until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Instead of moving to the Bundesliga side, he will stay in Spain – where he hopes to get regular playing time under manager Gennaro Gattuso.