African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weighing up late bid for Zaha

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Updated
Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23
Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana

2022-08-29T07:58:13.369Z

Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.

Brest unveil Slimani

2022-08-29T07:49:15.192Z

Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.

Islam Slimani Algeria Lebanon Arab cup 04.12.2021
Chelsea keen to sign Zaha

2022-08-29T07:44:17.906Z

According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace.

Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop

2022-08-28T00:28:55.574Z

Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.

Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

Sofiane Diop AS Monaco
Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race

2022-08-28T00:09:36.057Z

Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.

aubameyang
Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana

2022-08-28T00:07:06.317Z

After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Wesley Fofana Chelsea
Getty

Nkounkou joins Cardiff on loan

2022-08-28T00:03:18.944Z

Niels Nkounkou has moved to Cardiff City to play in the English second tier for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his move to the Championship side, the DR Congo prospect had signed a new two-year Everton contract that would see him stay at the club until the end of June 2024.

Niels Nkounkou of Everton
Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan

2022-08-27T23:57:07.568Z

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season, Everton have confirmed.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Toffees from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2019 but has failed to stamp his authority on the club’s first team.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin - Everton

QPR sign Nigeria international Balogun

2022-08-27T23:52:17.675Z

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the acquisition of defender Leon Balogun, formerly of Scottish giants Rangers.

The 34-year-old Super Eagle has linked up with head coach Mick Beale, whom he worked with at Ibrox, after penning a one-year contract at Loftus Road.

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun Rangers.
Balogun.

Ideye moves to Kuwait

2022-08-27T23:32:24.923Z

Nigeria international has joined Kuwaiti second-tier side Al-Yarmouk as a free agent.

Since leaving Turkish side Goztepe in 2021, the striker has been without a club.

However, his move to the Abdullah Alkhalifa Alsabah Stadium could help him revive his stuttering career. 

Brown Ideye West Brom Swansea City Premier League 11022015
No breakthrough in Chelsea-Barcelona talks over Aubameyang

2022-08-26T11:19:14.362Z

Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.

Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.

The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.

Barcelona's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 2021-22
