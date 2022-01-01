African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Birmingham City show interest in Manchester United’s Mejbri

Auxerre offer €5m for Amiens’ Badji
Auxerre have made an offer of €5m for Amiens striker Aliou Badji, according to Foot Mercato.
The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for the Stade de la Licorne side last term.
Impressed by this stat, the newly promoted French top-flight side are keen on having the African star in their ranks.
West Ham open to £15m Diop sale
West Ham are open to selling Senegal and Morocco prospect Issa Diop this summer.
Foot Mercato reports that the Premier League side have changed their minds regarding his future but are holding out for a £15 million fee with £3m in bonuses.
Southampton sign Mara from Bordeaux
Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.
Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.
Birmingham City keen on signing Mejbri
Birmingham City are looking to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United ahead of the upcoming EFL Championship season, according to Sky Sports.
Mejbrimade two appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season, but the Tunisia international isn’t expected to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.
Ittihad Jeddah announce signing of Tarek Hamed
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Sxoqg1XQbv— KingFut.com (@King_Fut) July 24, 2022
Estoril sign Lea Siliki from Rennes
Estoril have confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on a permanent move from Ligue 1 side Rennes.
The Cameroon international penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota until 2025.
As primeiras declarações como Mágico: “Estou pronto para dar tudo em campo e conquistar muitos títulos com o Estoril Praia“. #JogaLimpo #JuntosPeloMágico #EstorilPraia #AquiNaoEsMaisUm pic.twitter.com/GO2AoWnZte— Estoril Praia SAD (@estorilpraiasad) July 24, 2022
Dari closing in on Brest move
Wydad Casablanca star Achraf Dari is set to complete a move to French side Brest, according to L’Equipe.
The Morocco international is expected to pen a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit for an estimated €2.7m fee.
Rome to move for Man Utd's Bailly
Roma are set to make a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
The Mirror reports that the centre-back could be available for under £10 million as the Red Devils are open to selling him.
Hull sign Ghana striker Tetteh
Hull City have announced the arrival of striker Benjamin Tetteh in readiness for the new EFL Championship season.
The 25-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Tigers on a free transfer from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor and has penned a two-year deal with a club option of an extra year.
Newcastle target Pepe and Traore
After failing to land on their primary target, Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United have now set their eyes on Arsenal and Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, 90min reports.
The Magpies are also considering moves for Watford’s Sarr, Wolves’ Adama Traore, and Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet in a bid to strengthen their right wing.
West Ham considering raid on Watford’s Dennis and Sarr
West Ham United are reportedly monitoring Emmanuel Dennis’ situation at Championship side Watford, talkSPORT reports.
However, a move for the Nigerian will depend on the outcome of bids for Armando Broja of Chelsea and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.
Additionally, the Hammers have also added the Senegal international Ismaila Sarr to their list of targets.
Kenya’s Johana moves to Thailand
Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has joined Muangthong United of Thailand.
The midfielder becomes the second Kenyan to join Thai League 1 after Ayub Timbe signed for Buriram United.
Simba sign Ivory Coast defender
Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have completed the signing of Ivory Coast star Mohammed Ouattara from Al Hilal of Sudan, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed.
The central defender, 23, who signed a two-year deal, has already joined Simba, who are in Egypt for their pre-season programme.