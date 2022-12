Bayern to replace Neuer with Bounou

According to Morocco World News, Bayern Munich are keen to sign Moroccan and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who recently sustained an injury while skiing.

The 31-year-old Bounou has featured in five matches at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and was the hero when the Atlas Lions defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties.