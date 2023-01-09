Kenyan forward Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move from Slovakian outfit FK Slovan to FC Monchhof in Austria.

The 29-year-old Muema, who last season scored seven goals from 15 matches for Slovan, has penned a six-month short-term deal.

"I am delighted to have signed for this great club and I am looking forward to the new chapter and challenge in my career," Muema told GOAL after signing the deal, adding: "My target is to help the team achieve its targets for the new season."

Muema, who featured for Tusker in the Kenyan league, will link up with his teammates for pre-season before they kick off their league campaign on March 18.