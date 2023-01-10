liveAfrican transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang chased by Atletico Madrid to replace Chelsea-bound Felix

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea.Getty Images.
  • -

    Zaha staying put

    Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty Images

    According to the Athletic, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will not move in the January transfer window.

    The Ivory Coast international will make the decision about his future after his contract expires in the summer.

  • -

    West Ham keen on signing En-Nesyri on loan

    Youssef En-Nesyri.Getty

    West Ham United manager David Moyes is optimistic about signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri on a six-month loan deal.

    Having scored just 15 Premier League goals in the ongoing campaign, The Times reports the Londoners are keen on strengthening their attack with the services of the Morocco international.

    However, according to the Mail, the player is not yet ready to leave Spain.

  • -

    A. Madrid in for Aubameyang?

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea 2022-23Getty

    Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid have identified Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their ideal candidate to strengthen their attack.

    Diego Simeone is in the market for Joao Felix's replacement - with the attacker set to join Chelsea on a loan deal, and has identified the Gabonese as a possible replacement, according to Metro.

  • -

    Moukoko set to refuse Dortmund offer?

    Moukoko Dortmund 2022_23Getty

    Youssoufa Moukoko's representatives are set to have a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to discuss the attacker's future.

    The Barcelona target is reportedly not ready to extend his stay at the club and is aiming at leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires.

  • -

    Kenya's Muema leaves FK Slovan for FC Monchhof

    Kenya forward Albert Muema.Goal Kenya.

    Kenyan forward Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move from Slovakian outfit FK Slovan to FC Monchhof in Austria.

    The 29-year-old Muema, who last season scored seven goals from 15 matches for Slovan, has penned a six-month short-term deal.

    "I am delighted to have signed for this great club and I am looking forward to the new chapter and challenge in my career," Muema told GOAL after signing the deal, adding: "My target is to help the team achieve its targets for the new season."

    Muema, who featured for Tusker in the Kenyan league, will link up with his teammates for pre-season before they kick off their league campaign on March 18.

  • -

    Lorient says no to Moffi's offer

    Terem MoffiGetty

    According to Foot Mercato, Lorient have turned down an offer of around 10 million Euros from Southampton for the services of Terem Moffi.

    The Nigeria international, who arrived at Stade du Moustoir in 2020 for £7 million and has been a key part of Lorient since then, is also a transfer target for Everton.

  • -

    Rodgers keen on landing Ouattara

    Dango Ouattara Getty

    Brendan Rodgers is chasing the services of Lorient's Burkinabe winger Dango Ouattara to bolster his attacking options.

    Leicester City are aiming at escaping the axe and manager Brendan Rodgers - according to the Daily Mail, sees the 20-year-old as a valuable addition.

  • -

    Ajax set price for Man Utd target Kudus

    Mohammed Kudus celebrates against South Korea.Getty

    Eredivisie defending champions Ajax have asked Manchester United to pay £40m if they want to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

    Kudus has been in form this season and according to Daily Star, Erik Tan Hag see him as vital for Red Devils' push for Premier League title.

  • -

    Moyes keen on landing Moffi

    Nigeria's Terem MoffiGetty

    Premier League side West Ham United have made contact with Nigeria attacker Terem Moffi hoping to bring him to London.

    However, Daily Mail reports that Southampton are also keen on the services of the versatile youngster.

  • -

    Bayern keen on keeping Choupo-Moting

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Bayern Munich 2022/23.Getty Images.

    FC Bayern Munich has apparently had initial talks with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting about a contract extension.

    Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and Technical Director Marco Neppe are said to have met for lunch on Wednesday with Choupo-Moting's father, Just Moting and advisor Roger Wittmann.

  • -

    Lookman a Giroud replacement at AC Milan?

    Lookman Atalanta SassuoloGetty

    AC Milan are considering signing Nigeria international Ademola Lookman if France international Olivier Giroud leaves.

    Calcio Mercato reports the 36-year-old might consider leaving for a new challenge at the end of the ongoing campaign, and the Super Eagle has been identified as a possible replacement.