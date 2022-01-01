African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atalanta set to sign Lookman from RB Leipzig

Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Terms for a permanent Lookman transfer have already been agreed upon by the two sides. The Super Eagles star spent last season in the Premier League with Leicester City on loan.

The former Everton winger, 24, had previously spent time at Fulham on another loan deal.

Atalanta are now set to sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig. Talks are at final stage, personal terms agreed. Deal imminent for former Leicester winger. 🚨🔵 #transfers



Atalanta are closing on Lookman and Nuno Tavares deal is collapsing, he’s now close to joining OM. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/elJeCmd21H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022