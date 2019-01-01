Match officials for Uganda vs Malawi
Referees to handle Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames at Namboole Stadium on Sunday, 17th Nov 2019.
South Africa Team News
Bafana Bafana start 11 vs Sudan
GOALKEEPER:
Ronwen Williams
DEFENDERS:
Thapelo Morena
Sfiso Hlanti
Erick Mathoho
Thulani Hlatshwayo (C)
MIDFIELDERS:
Kamohelo Mokotjo
Dean Furman
Lebohang Phiri
Percy Tau
Thulani Serero
STRIKER:
Lebo Mothiba
Mane Made It Into This Year's Goal50 Top Five
Congrats to Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who places at No. 5 in this year's #Goal50 - his highest position yet!
Sneak Preview Into SA's Dressing Room
A sneak preview into Bafana Bafana's dressing room ahead of their @caf_online AFCON qualifier match against Sudan today at 3pm.
Uganda Hungry For Success Like Messi And Ronaldo – Onyango
Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames of Malawi.
Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames of Malawi.

The Cranes fought for a precious away point during their Group B opener after forcing a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in the qualifier staged at Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night.
Akpeyi Backed By Nigeria Legend Rufai
Former Nigeria captain Peter Rufai has backed Daniel Akpeyi to keep growing when he plays regularly in the national team and in the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs.
Akpeyi returned to Gernot Rohr’s team this month for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing their last two international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil. Read more here.
SA vs Sudan: Key players to watch
With Bafana Bafana scheduled to host Sudan in the Afcon 2021 qualifier on Sunday, Goal takes a look the four players to watch.
Read more here:
Today's Fixtures
16:00 GMT
Congo 🇨🇬 x 🇬🇼 Guinea Bissau
Guinea 🇬🇳 x 🇳🇦 Namibia
Lesotho 🇱🇸 x 🇳🇬 Nigeria
Rwanda 🇷🇼 x 🇨🇲 Cameroon
19:00 GMT
Gabon 🇬🇦 x 🇦🇴Angola
2/2 #AFCON2021Q