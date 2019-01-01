Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: South Africa face Sudan, Senegal take on Eswatini

Afcon 2021 qualifiers will continue on Sunday afternoon with South Africa hosting Sudan, while Senegal battle with Eswatini. Follow our Live Blog here

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

South Africa Team News

2019-11-17T11:40:44Z

Uganda Hungry For Success Like Messi And Ronaldo – Onyango

2019-11-17T11:16:46Z

Uganda captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames of Malawi.

The Cranes fought for a precious away point during their Group B opener after forcing a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in the qualifier staged at Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night. Read more here.

Akpeyi Backed By Nigeria Legend Rufai

2019-11-17T11:05:19Z

Former Nigeria captain Peter Rufai has backed Daniel Akpeyi to keep growing when he plays regularly in the national team and in the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi returned to Gernot Rohr’s team this month for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after missing their last two international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil. Read more here.

SA vs Sudan: Key players to watch

2019-11-17T11:03:19Z

With Bafana Bafana scheduled to host Sudan in the Afcon 2021 qualifier on Sunday, Goal takes a look the four players to watch.

Read more here:

Today's Fixtures

2019-11-17T10:58:10Z

Welcome!

2019-11-17T10:53:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers. Our main focus will be on two matches as South Africa take on Sudan, while Senegal are facing Eswatini. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today.