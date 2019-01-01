Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Ivory Coast take aim at Niger

PENALTY TO Ivory
ANALYSIS
The hosts are dominating possession with Franck Kessie looking lively in midfield.
However, Ibrahim Kamara's men are yet to seriously test Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda.
Kick-Off
November 16, 2019
Drogba Is Keen To Help Ivory Coast
Didier Drogba has confirmed that he rejected the opportunity to return to Chelsea this summer as he instead hopes to become president of the Ivory Coast FA.
The former Stamford Bridge hitman retired a year ago after a busy end to his career, which saw him spend spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray, Chelsea, the Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising.
Now, though, he wants to return to his homeland and give something back to the game. Read the story here
Team News
#Elim #CAN2021 - 1ère journée - Poule K— FIFCI (@FIFCI_tweet) November 16, 2019
La feuille de match #CÔTE_DIVOIRE vs #NIGER pic.twitter.com/LceQPYLQ24
The Elephants Have Arrived
#Civ - #Niger , les éléphants saluent le Felicia— FIFCI (@FIFCI_tweet) November 16, 2019
🇨🇮🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/uSoAsZebY8
What It Means
Today's Result
FULL-TIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 16, 2019
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Madagascar 🇲🇬 1-0 🇪🇹 Ethiopia
[Rayan Arnaldo Raveloson]#AFCON2021Q #MADETH