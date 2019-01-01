Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Ivory Coast take aim at Niger

Ivory Coast's Elephants are targeting nothing but a victory over Niger in the Afcon 2021 qualifier. Follow Goal's Live Blog here

Updated
Comments()
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

PENALTY TO Ivory

2019-11-16T19:24:13Z

Ivory Coast are awarded a penalty after Nicolas Pepe was fouled in the Niger area.

ANALYSIS

2019-11-16T19:13:51Z

The hosts are dominating possession with Franck Kessie looking lively in midfield.

However, Ibrahim Kamara's men are yet to seriously test Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda.

Drogba Is Keen To Help Ivory Coast

2019-11-16T18:48:07Z

Didier Drogba has confirmed that he rejected the opportunity to return to Chelsea this summer as he instead hopes to become president of the Ivory Coast FA.

The former Stamford Bridge hitman retired a year ago after a busy end to his career, which saw him spend spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray, Chelsea, the Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising.

Now, though, he wants to return to his homeland and give something back to the game. Read the story here

What It Means

2019-11-16T18:20:31Z

Madagascar are placed at the top of the Group K standings and Ivory Coast will also be keen to start their qualifying campaign with a win.

Today's Result

2019-11-16T18:14:13Z

Welcome!

2019-11-16T18:02:56Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of Saturday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers. We will be focusing on the Group K clash between Ivory Coast and Niger. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this evening.  