Live Blog

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Ivory Coast edge stubborn Niger

The Elephants of Ivory Coast began their Afcon 2021 qualifying campaign with a victory over Niger on Saturday night

Updated
Comments()
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Thank you for choosing Goal!

2019-11-16T21:07:57Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you this live coverage of tonight's match. Until we meet again next time, goodbye. 

Focus Turns To Tuesday

2019-11-16T21:06:37Z

Ivory Coast have joined Madagascar at the top of the Group K standings.

The action will continue on Tuesday with Madagascar hosting Niger, while Ivory Coast will be away to Ethiopia.

Full-Time

2019-11-16T20:55:56Z

Ivory Coast 1-0 Niger.

Stoppage Time

2019-11-16T20:53:01Z

The fourth official has added five minutes.

ANALYSIS

2019-11-16T20:46:00Z

Niger are now pushing for a late equalising goal with Ivory Coast having replaced goalscorer Kessie with Ibrahim Traore.

However, the hosts are still attacking as they look to double their lead and seal a victory.
 

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!

2019-11-16T20:33:27Z

Penalty To Ivory Coast

2019-11-16T20:29:38Z

Ivory Coast are awarded their second penalty after one of the Niger defenders is adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

ANALYSIS

2019-11-16T20:18:49Z

Niger are sticking with their game plan as they continue to defend too deep and launch quick counter attacks.

However, they are yet to seriously test Sylvain Gbohouo in the Ivory Coast goal-posts.

Second Half

2019-11-16T20:07:54Z

The second half is underway.

ANALYSIS

2019-11-16T19:41:26Z

Pressure is mounting on the Niger defence and Daouda continues to frustrate the hosts as we approach the half-time break.

Pepe and Gradel have both been denied by the towering goalkeeper as Niger continue to defend too deep.

Great Save

2019-11-16T19:28:29Z

Daouda produces a great save to deny Max Gradel from the spot-kick.

It remains goalless as we approach the half-hour mark.

Penalty To Ivory Coast

2019-11-16T19:24:13Z

Ivory Coast are awarded a penalty after Nicolas Pepe was fouled in the Niger box.

ANALYSIS

2019-11-16T19:13:51Z

The hosts are dominating possession with Franck Kessie looking lively in midfield.

However, Ibrahim Kamara's men are yet to seriously test Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda.

Drogba Is Keen To Help Ivory Coast

2019-11-16T18:48:07Z

Didier Drogba has confirmed that he rejected the opportunity to return to Chelsea this summer as he instead hopes to become president of the Ivory Coast FA.

The former Stamford Bridge hitman retired a year ago after a busy end to his career, which saw him spend spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray, Chelsea, the Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising.

Now, though, he wants to return to his homeland and give something back to the game. Read the story here

What It Means

2019-11-16T18:20:31Z

Madagascar are placed at the top of the Group K standings and Ivory Coast will also be keen to start their qualifying campaign with a win.

Today's Result

2019-11-16T18:14:13Z

Welcome!

2019-11-16T18:02:56Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of Saturday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers. We will be focusing on the Group K clash between Ivory Coast and Niger. I am Austin Ditlhobolo, and I will be your host this evening.  