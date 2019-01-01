Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Ivory Coast edge stubborn Niger

Thank you for choosing Goal!
Focus Turns To Tuesday
Ivory Coast have joined Madagascar at the top of the Group K standings.
The action will continue on Tuesday with Madagascar hosting Niger, while Ivory Coast will be away to Ethiopia.
Full-Time
Stoppage Time
ANALYSIS
Niger are now pushing for a late equalising goal with Ivory Coast having replaced goalscorer Kessie with Ibrahim Traore.
However, the hosts are still attacking as they look to double their lead and seal a victory.
Ivory Coast Paid Tribute To Serey Die
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!
69e : #CIV 1-0 #Niger ouverture du score par Franck Kessie sur penalty
Penalty To Ivory Coast
Gradel Is Not Having A Good Game
ANALYSIS
Niger are sticking with their game plan as they continue to defend too deep and launch quick counter attacks.
However, they are yet to seriously test Sylvain Gbohouo in the Ivory Coast goal-posts.
Second Half
Half-Time
November 16, 2019
ANALYSIS
Pressure is mounting on the Niger defence and Daouda continues to frustrate the hosts as we approach the half-time break.
Pepe and Gradel have both been denied by the towering goalkeeper as Niger continue to defend too deep.
Great Save
Daouda produces a great save to deny Max Gradel from the spot-kick.
It remains goalless as we approach the half-hour mark.
Penalty To Ivory Coast
ANALYSIS
The hosts are dominating possession with Franck Kessie looking lively in midfield.
However, Ibrahim Kamara's men are yet to seriously test Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda.
Kick-Off
November 16, 2019
Drogba Is Keen To Help Ivory Coast
Didier Drogba has confirmed that he rejected the opportunity to return to Chelsea this summer as he instead hopes to become president of the Ivory Coast FA.
The former Stamford Bridge hitman retired a year ago after a busy end to his career, which saw him spend spells at Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray, Chelsea, the Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising.
Now, though, he wants to return to his homeland and give something back to the game. Read the story here
Team News
The Elephants Have Arrived
What It Means
Today's Result
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Madagascar 🇲🇬 1-0 🇪🇹 Ethiopia
[Rayan Arnaldo Raveloson]#AFCON2021Q #MADETH