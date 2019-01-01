Super Eagles still have memories of the previous game
Am I the only one worried when we give away free kicks at the edge of the box??? #TUNNGR #AFCON2019— Patrick Akpakpan (@panditlord) July 17, 2019
Free-kick to Tunisia
19' | Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 17, 2019
A freekick from a dangerous position from Wahbi Khazri is blocked by the war for a corner#AFCON2019 #TUNNGA
CLOSE!!
15’ Sassi is latest to go close as his shot flashes just wide. That was a good turn to displace his marker, but he just couldn’t direct his shot towards goal. Better from the Carthage Eagles.#JoyAFCON— Gary #JoyAFCON (@garyalsmith) July 17, 2019
Golden Boot: Ighalo in pole position
That was Ighalo's fifth goal at this year's tournament
Odion Ighalo has scored his 5th goal of the #AFCON2019#TotalAFCON2019 top scorer loading.. pic.twitter.com/oMZCkuTotV— Football Naija (@Football_Naija) July 17, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!
Nigeria takes the lead through Ighalo. This is one of the fastest goals of the tournament. Collins eliminates his marker before playing a cross into the box, and after a miscommunication between the Tunisia defence, Ighalo says thank you with an easy tap in.
GOOOOAAAL | O. IGHALO scores a goal for Nigeria. Tunisia - Nigeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #TUNNGA pic.twitter.com/c1VvfZpusL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
Kick-off
Race for the Golden Boot
Starting XI: Tunisia v Nigeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hpTRMopzDJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
The teams are here...
The Eagles 🦅 have landed at Al-Salam stadium ahead of #TUNNGA 🙌#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GZvkRIiGGv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019
The dressing rooms in pictures
The dressing rooms are set at Al-Salam stadium for the 3rd/4th place playoff tonight! 🤩 👕 #TUNNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bl9jsfhV2r— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 17, 2019