Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria through to Afcon knockout stages, Zimbabwe face Uganda

Nigeria are through to the knockout stages after beating Guinea. Uganda and Zimbabwe battle for three points. Goal has it LIVE!

HOW DO YOU MISS THAT?

2019-06-26T18:08:30Z

Knowledge Musona squanders another opportunity to bury Uganda as he slams his attempt against the crossbar from close range with no goalkeeper in front of him. An empty in front of him but Musona fails to convert after a cross from Hadebe. What a miss! 

Second-half kicks off

2019-06-26T18:02:29Z

We are back underway...

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-26T17:41:15Z

ZImbabwe hit back! Khama Billiat finds the back of the net with a sublime finish to make it 1-1. This is a good team goal. Musona chests the ball for Karuru, who finds Billiat, and the Kaizer Chiefs man doesn't make a mistake from close. Game on! 

Twitter reaction so far

2019-06-26T17:34:55Z

WATCH: Musona's miss courtesy of SuperSport

2019-06-26T17:32:25Z

MUSONA WITH GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!

2019-06-26T17:23:43Z

How on Earth did Musona miss that? The Anderlecht striker does well to eliminate his marker, and he's now facing Onyango, but he blasts his effort well over the crossbar from inside the box. What a glorious chance for Zimbabwe to level matters! 

UNSELFISH BILLIAT WASTES ANOTHER CHANCE

2019-06-26T17:21:01Z

Another chance to test Onyango, but Billiat opts to play Karuru through instead. The Kaizer Chiefs talisman needs to take a little bit of responsibility, especially from outside the box. He should know Onyango's weaknesses by now, and Zimbabwe need him more. 

OPPORTUNITY ZIMBABWE

2019-06-26T17:18:59Z

Khama Billiat whips a decent cross into the Ugandan box, but he overcooks it and Ovidy Karuru can't get there. Perhaps, Billiat should have gone for goal. 

Uganda show defensive discipline

2019-06-26T17:16:52Z

The Cranes have done well in terms of playing on the high line. Zimbabwe have not been able to time their runs so far, and they have been caught offside more in the opening 15 minutes. 

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-06-26T17:11:35Z

Uganda break the deadlock through Okwi, who taps the ball into the back from the rebound. 1-0 to Uganda. Djamal did well to play a low cross into  the box, and Chigova parried the ball onto the path of Emmanuel Okwi, who needed a touch to guide it in. 

Uganda v Zimbabwe

2019-06-26T16:57:03Z

Our second live coverage of the day!

FULL-TIME

2019-06-26T16:19:50Z

It's all over! The Super Eagles of Nigeria claim a hard-fought victory over Guinea. They are through to the knockout stages of Afcon 2019. 

Man of the match: Omerou

2019-06-26T16:15:59Z

We've just heard that our man of the match for this encounter is Nigeria's Omeruo, probably because he scored the only goal of this match. Congratulations to him in advance. 

Five minutes to go...

2019-06-26T16:12:51Z

Five minutes of regulation time to go before the end encounter. Nigeria will be looking to hold on to their lead, while Guinea need to at least rescue a point here. 

Nigeria on the brink of Afcon knockout stages

2019-06-26T16:07:04Z

As things stand, the Super Eagles are on their way to the knockout stages. They would be the first team to make it through with six points. Now the pressure is on Guinea to make it count. 

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-26T16:00:35Z

The Super Eagles finally break the deadlock! A powerful header by Omeruo after a great cross was played into the box. 1-0 to Nigeria.

ETEBO WITH A FREE-KICK

2019-06-26T15:55:35Z

Nigeria win a free-kick outside the box, and Etebo steps up to take the free-kick. He curls it around the wall, but the goalkeeper does well to punch the ball away from danger.  

AHMED MUSA ATTACKS!!!

2019-06-26T15:47:47Z

The Nigerian captain beats his markers for pace from inside his own half, and he storms into the Guinea box from the left-hand side. However, his attempted pass to Ighalo is blocked before Guinea clear their lines.    

Head-to-head: Nigeria v Guinea

2019-06-26T15:36:22Z

Nigeria and Guinea have met 17 times in the past. The Super Eagles won five to Guinea's five while the other seven matches ended in draws. 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-26T15:17:29Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes. Nigeria and Guinea head into dressing rooms locked at 0-0. The Super Eagles created too many good chances, including that of Ighalo, but they were unable to convert them into goals. 

Fans react to Ighalo's chance

2019-06-26T15:08:20Z

SELFISH IGHALO WASTES A GLORIOUS CHANCE

2019-06-26T15:02:19Z

Ighalo does well to beat the offside trap on the far side, and after entering the Guinea box, instead of crossing the ball to Musa, he opts to take a shot which goes wide. Poor decision-making by Ighalo. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-26T14:53:14Z

Guinea midfielder Kamano takes a great free-kick from outside the box, but it sails inches over the crossbar although Akpeyi looked to have had the situation under control. It remains goalless in Alexandria. 

IWOBI TAKES TOO LONG!!

2019-06-26T14:43:36Z

Alex Iwobi receives possession after a brilliant Ahmed Musa pass, and the former enters the Guinea penalty box from the left-hand side, but Seka does well to play the ball to safety. Iwobi took way too long to release the ball or even take a shot from that position. 

CHANCE FOR GUINEA!!

2019-06-26T14:40:53Z

A defence-splitting pass by Naby Keita and Sory Kaba races through on goal. However, the Nigerian defence recovers and clears the ball off the striker's feet. A high-tempo game so far with both sides showing no signs of respect to one another. 

What a win would mean for Nigeria

2019-06-26T14:37:51Z

The Super Eagles would become the first nation to qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Guinea this afternoon. Guinea need to win after drawing 2-2 against Madagascar in their opening match of the campaign. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-26T14:04:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Wednesday's live blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be keeping you updated throughout the afternoon and night. Make sure you stay tuned so that you don't miss anything. 