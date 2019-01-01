Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria and Guinea battle for three points

Nigeria take on Guinea in what is expected to be an exciting affair at the Alexandria Stadium. Goal brings you the action LIVE!

Fans react to Ighalo's chance

2019-06-26T15:08:20Z

SELFISH IGHALO WASTES A GLORIOUS CHANCE

2019-06-26T15:02:19Z

Ighalo does well to beat the offside trap on the far side, and after entering the Guinea box, instead of crossing the ball to Musa, he opts to take a shot which goes wide. Poor decision-making by Ighalo. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-26T14:53:14Z

Guinea midfielder Kamano takes a great free-kick from outside the box, but it sails inches over the crossbar although Akpeyi looked to have had the situation under control. It remains goalless in Alexandria. 

IWOBI TAKES TOO LONG!!

2019-06-26T14:43:36Z

Alex Iwobi receives possession after a brilliant Ahmed Musa pass, and the former enters the Guinea penalty box from the left-hand side, but Seka does well to play the ball to safety. Iwobi took way too long to release the ball or even take a shot from that position. 

CHANCE FOR GUINEA!!

2019-06-26T14:40:53Z

A defence-splitting pass by Naby Keita and Sory Kaba races through on goal. However, the Nigerian defence recovers and clears the ball off the striker's feet. A high-tempo game so far with both sides showing no signs of respect to one another. 

What a win would mean for Nigeria

2019-06-26T14:37:51Z

The Super Eagles would become the first nation to qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Guinea this afternoon. Guinea need to win after drawing 2-2 against Madagascar in their opening match of the campaign. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-26T14:04:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Wednesday's live blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be keeping you updated throughout the afternoon and night. Make sure you stay tuned so that you don't miss anything. 