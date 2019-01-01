Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin and Ghana go through, Angola need a draw against Mali to advance

Benin, Ghana and Cameroon advance, but Bafana need Angola to lose to Mali. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Who will finish top of Group F?

2019-07-02T17:17:42Z

Bafana getting their calculators ready

2019-07-02T17:12:23Z

AYEW HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-02T16:35:14Z

Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for Ghana...

It remains goalless between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana

2019-07-02T16:31:16Z

Group F permutations

2019-07-02T16:22:18Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-02T15:33:26Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the two Group F matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 