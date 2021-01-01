AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings - Follow LIVE action in real time

The Blues are focused
Chhetri yet to be found in action
Kings forced to defend
Bengaluru need to better up in attack
They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan
The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.
Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.
KICK-OFF
Bengaluru in their more familiar blue kitMarco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.
A known name in the opposition's dugout
The name is Oscar BruzonOscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.
TEAM NEWS
It's a must win game for Bengaluru
3️⃣ changes in the @bengalurufc lineup against Bashundhara Kings.— Goal India (@Goal_India) August 21, 2021
Bidyashagar, Danish and Parag IN Udanta, Ajay and Sarthak OUT.#AFCCup2021 #BFCvBSK pic.twitter.com/n2SYgHbw0R