LIVE: Watch South Africa vs Morocco- Banyana live stream Wafcon final

Follow the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final live stream on GOAL

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Morocco are set to go head to head in Saturday's Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, and you can watch the match live on GOAL.

South Africa have enjoyed a magnificent run in the competition so far, enjoying a 100-percent record at the Wafcon while conceding just twice.

They dispatched Nigeria’s Super Falcons in their opener—a rematch of the 2018 Nations Cup final, which was won by the West Africans—before seeing off Botswana and Burundi in their group stage.

Tunisia and Zambia were then seen off in the knockouts—albeit by narrow margins—with South Africa struggling to discover their attacking vigour after losing talisman Thembi Kgatlana to injury.

Without their star striker, the likes of Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo and rookie Nthabiseng Majiya have all stepped into key roles, helping Desiree Ellis’s side edge their way to the final.

While South Africa have previously reached five Nations Cup finals, the women’s team have never before brought home the gold.

In Morocco, they face stern opposition, and not simply because of the partisan home support in Rabat.

The Atlas Lionesses also enjoyed a perfect record during the group stage, seeing off Senegal, Burkina Faso and Uganda, before Botswana were eclipsed in the quarter-finals.

Things were tougher against the Super Falcons in the semis, with Morocco unable to net the winner despite their opponents being reduced to nine players, although the North Africans eventually progressed on penalties.