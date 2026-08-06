Live video stream | 2026-2027 CAF Confederation Cup draw: follow the preliminary round results moment by moment

African clubs fix their gaze today, Thursday, on the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where the draw for the preliminary round of the new CAF Confederation Cup for the 2026-2027 season takes place.

CAF stage the draw at exactly two o'clock in the afternoon Cairo and Mecca time.

Fans can watch it live on CAF's official YouTube channel and across the confederation's various social media platforms.

Second only to the Champions League among the continent's club competitions, the Confederation Cup sees its entrants scrap for a place in the coming rounds and a shot at the continental crown.

USM Alger arrive as holders. They lifted the last edition after beating Egypt's Zamalek on penalties in the final.

Glory comes with a cash prize of 4 million dollars for the winners. Every team knocked out during the preliminary rounds pockets a solidarity payment of 100,000 dollars, part of CAF's policy of supporting participating clubs.

Results of the CAF Confederation Cup 2026-2027 preliminary round draw

Mogadishu of Somalia v Kitara of Uganda: the winner faces Egypt's Al-Ahly.

ZED of Egypt v Etisalat of Djibouti: the winner faces Azam of Tanzania.

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Leading clubs taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup 2026-2027

Egypt: Al-Ahly, ZED FC.

Morocco: Raja, AS FAR.

Tunisia: CS Sfaxien, ES Zarzis.

Algeria: USM Alger, CR Belouizdad.

Libya: Al-Ahly Tripoli.

Sudan: Al-Ahly Wad Madani, Hilal Port Sudan.

South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City.

Tanzania: Azam United.

Angola: 1º de Agosto, Kabuscorp.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Maniema Union.

Nigeria: Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars.

Mali: Real Bamako.

Guinea: Hafia Conakry.

Botswana: Galaxy.

Zambia: Red Arrows.

Côte d'Ivoire: AFAD.

Format of the CAF Confederation Cup 2026-2027

CAF split the entrants into tiers based on their ranking, handing some of the higher-ranked sides a bye through the first preliminary round. Those clubs begin their campaign in the second preliminary round.

Ranked and unranked clubs meet in the first preliminary round draw, and the second preliminary round fixtures are settled once that opening stage wraps up.

From there, every participant chases a group-stage berth before the knockout rounds and, ultimately, the final.

Dates of the CAF Confederation Cup 2026-2027 matches

First preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 4 to 6 September 2026.

Second-leg matches: from 11 to 13 September 2026.

Second preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 16 to 18 October 2026.

Second-leg matches: from 23 to 25 October 2026.

Group stage

First round: from 27 to 29 November 2026.

Second round: from 4 to 6 December 2026.

Third round: from 18 to 20 December 2026.

Fourth round: from 8 to 10 January 2027.

Fifth round: from 15 to 17 January 2027.

Sixth round: from 22 to 24 January 2027.

Knockout rounds

Quarter-finals

First leg: from 26 to 28 February 2027.

Second leg: from 5 to 7 March 2027.

Semi-finals

First leg: from 9 to 11 April 2027.

Second leg: from 16 to 18 April 2027.

Final

During the period from 9 to 31 May 2027.

The final date has not yet been set.