Live video stream | 2026-2027 CAF Champions League draw: follow the preliminary round results moment by moment

African clubs will discover their opponents in the preliminary round of the 63rd edition of the CAF Champions League for the 2026-2027 season on Thursday, as the draw ceremony takes place at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The draw gets under way at three in the afternoon, Cairo and Mecca time.

CAF's official channel will broadcast the ceremony on YouTube.

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the winner will pocket six million dollars in prize money.

Every team knocked out in the preliminary rounds receives 100,000 dollars, part of CAF's push to boost investment in club competitions and raise the level of continental football.

Mamelodi Sundowns hold the CAF Champions League title after beating Morocco's AS FAR in last season's final.

Results of the preliminary round draw of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League

The draw results will be updated as soon as they are announced.

Clubs participating in the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League

Egypt: Zamalek, Pyramids.

Morocco: Maghreb Fez, Renaissance Berkane.

Algeria: MC Alger, JS Saoura.

South Africa: Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tanzania: Young Africans, Simba.

Tunisia: Club Africain, Esperance Sportive.

Angola: Petro Atletico, Wiliete.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Mazembe, AS Vita Club.

Sudan: Al-Hilal, Al-Merrikh.

Mali: Djoliba, Stade Malien.

Ivory Coast: ASEC Mimosas, San Pedro.

Nigeria: Rangers International, Rivers United.

Libya: Al-Sweihli.

Congo: AC Leopards.

Zambia: Power Dynamos.

Ghana: Medeama.

Guinea: Horoya.

Botswana: Gaborone United.

Mauritania: Nouadhibou.

Senegal: Teungueth.

Kenya: Gor Mahia.

Cameroon: Colombe Sportive.

Mozambique: UD Songo.

Togo: SC Kakadi.

Uganda: Vipers.

Eswatini: Nsingizini Hotspurs.

Niger: AS Nigelec.

Benin: AS Sobemap.

Burundi: Aigle Noir.

Burkina Faso: Rahimo.

Central Africa: Olympique Real de Bangui.

Chad: Foullah Edifice.

Comoros: Ailgones FC.

Djibouti: AS Port.

Ethiopia: Sidama Bunna.

Gabon: Mangasport.

Gambia: Medina United.

Lesotho: Lijabatho.

Liberia: Watanga.

Madagascar: CFFA.

Malawi: Mighty Wanderers.

Mauritius: La Cure Waves.

Namibia: African Stars.

Rwanda: Rwanda Army.

Seychelles: Foresters FC.

South Sudan: Al-Merrikh Bentiu.

Zanzibar: KVZ FC.

Zimbabwe: Scotland FC.

Format of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League

CAF split the participating clubs into tiers according to their ranking. Some of the higher-ranked teams earn a bye from the first preliminary round, so they enter the competition at the second preliminary round.

Ranked and unranked clubs meet in the draw for the first preliminary round. Once that stage is complete, CAF set the fixtures for the second preliminary round.

Every club is chasing a place in the group stage, then the knockout rounds and, ultimately, the final.

Dates of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League matches

First preliminary round

First-leg matches: 4 to 6 September 2026

Second-leg matches: 11 to 13 September 2026

Second preliminary round

First-leg matches: 16 to 18 October 2026

Second-leg matches: 23 to 25 October 2026

Group stage

Matchday one: 27 to 29 November 2026

Matchday two: 4 to 6 December 2026

Matchday three: 18 to 20 December 2026

Matchday four: 8 to 10 January 2027

Matchday five: 15 to 17 January 2027

Matchday six: 22 to 24 January 2027

Knockout rounds

Quarter-finals

First leg: 26 to 28 February 2027

Second leg: 5 to 7 March 2027

Semi-finals

First leg: 9 to 11 April 2027

Second leg: 16 to 18 April 2027

Final

During the period from 9 to 31 May 2027

The final dates for the two matches have not yet been determined