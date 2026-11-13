How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Sweden host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides knowing exactly what is at stake in this fixture.

Graham Potter's Sweden sit top of the group heading into this match, having picked up three wins from their last four Nations League outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Romania, and they have been clinical at home throughout this campaign.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive in second place, making this a genuine top-of-the-table contest in Group 4. Sergej Barbarez's side have been difficult to beat, going unbeaten in three of their last four Nations League matches, including a 1-0 win over Poland and a 4-2 victory against Romania.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, drawing 1-1 in Zenica in October. That result means Sweden will be motivated to settle the score on home soil and extend their lead at the summit.

Tarik Muharemovic will miss the match for Bosnia and Herzegovina through suspension, which could prove significant against a Sweden attack that has been in sharp form.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live.

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