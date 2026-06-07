Haiti vs Scotland will kick off on 13 Jun 2026 at 20:00 EST and on 14 Jun at 01:00 GMT.

How to watch Haiti vs Scotland with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Haiti vs Scotland: Match context

Minnows Haiti, ranked 82nd in the world, will be up against it in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco. The Caribbean side has reached the men's World Cup for only the second time in their history after also qualifying for the 1974 tournament in West Germany. Scotland, ranked 43rd in the world, makes its first World Cup appearance in 28 years after a dramatic 4-2 win against Denmark on the final day of qualifying.

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Who are Haiti's coach and key players?

Haiti's key players are Johny Placide, their veteran defensive stalwart; midfield dynamo Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was one of the rare standouts for relegated Premier League side Wolves last season, and Sunderland star Wilson Isidor, who is their main attacking threat with his pace, movement and technical quality. Also look out for French-born 24-year-old winger Ruben Providence, a player with flair and ability in one-on-ones, who came through at PSG and Roma before settling in the Netherlands. Since taking the job in June 2024, Haiti coach Sébastien Migné has overseen a remarkable footballing revival. Migné has never set foot in the country because of deep political unrest, but he's been able to instil feelings of unity, belief and discipline into his squad.

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Who are Scotland's coach and key players?

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has steered the Scots to their first World Cup since 1998, after six consecutive failed attempts. Clarke also qualified them for Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, meaning the 62-year-old has successfully sent them to three major tournaments out of a possible four.

Scott McTominay, who pulled off an iconic bicycle kick to open the scoring in that 4-2 success against Denmark, looks rejuvenated at Napoli after leaving Man United. He was named Serie A Player of the Season in his debut campaign in Italy in 2024-25, helping Gli Azzurri to the Scudetto. Aston Villa's John McGinn, fresh off winning the Europa League, will also be expected to weigh in with goals. Skipper Andy Robertson and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney bring vast experience to the party.

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26-man World Cup squads

Haiti squad

Haiti open their campaign against Scotland on 13 June (kick-off 02:00 GMT 14 June) and then face five-time World champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco.

Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide (Bastia), Alexandre Pierre (Sochaux), Josue Duverger (FC Cosmos Koblenz).

Defenders: Carlens Arcus (Angers), Wilguens Pauguain (Zulte Waregem), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs), Martin Expérience (Nancy), Jean-Kevin Duverne (KAA Gent), Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Hannes Delcroix (Lugano), Keeto Thermoncy (Young Boys Berne).

Midfielders: Leverton Pierre (Vizela), Carl-Fred Sainthe (El Paso Locomotive), Jean-Jacques Danley (Philadelphia Union), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves), Pierre Woodenski (Violette), Dominique Simon (Tatran Presov).

Attackers: Louicius Deedson (Dallas), Ruben Providence (Almere City), Josue Casimir (Auxerre), Derrick Etienne (Toronto), Wilson Isidor (Sunderland), Duckens Nazon (Esteghlal), Frantzdy Pierrot (Caykur Rizespor), Yassin Fortune (Vizela), Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros).

Haiti's road to the World Cup

Haiti topped its CONCACAF qualifying group thanks to the goals of the nation's all-time top scorer, Duckens Nazon, who has 44 goals in 76 outings.

Scotland squad

The Scots face Haiti (14 June), Morocco (19 June) and Brazil (24 June) in Group C.

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Notts Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Free after leaving Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Findlay Curtis (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Tyler Fletcher (Man United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli).

Attackers: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton), George Hirst (Ipswich), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ross Stewart (Southampton).

Scotland's road to the World Cup

The Scots needed a dramatic 4-2 win against Denmark on the final day of qualifying to secure their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Stoppage-time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean broke Danish hearts at Hampden Park.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

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Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Haiti vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: