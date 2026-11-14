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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoFrance
Matmut Atlantique
team-logoTurkiye
Watch it on Super Sport Maximo 360
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch France vs. Turkiye live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
France vs Turkiye
France
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch France vs Turkiye in live UEFA Nations League A action today.

How to watch France vs Turkiye with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuper Sport Maximo 360
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6
Matmut Atlantique

France host Turkiye at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday night, with Zinedine Zidane's side needing a result to stay in contention for top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A1.

Les Bleus arrive at this fixture on the back of a chastening 3-1 defeat to Italy at San Siro on Thursday, a result that ended Zidane's unbeaten start as France head coach. Pio Esposito scored twice for the Azzurri, and France's defensive frailties were exposed throughout the second half.

The situation in the squad has since worsened. Dayot Upamecano has left the group for personal reasons and returned to Bayern Munich, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees that includes William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, and Esteban Lepaul.

The one source of optimism for Zidane is the expected return of Kylian Mbappe to the starting lineup. The Real Madrid forward missed the Italy defeat, and his presence in Bordeaux should sharpen a French attack that struggled for rhythm and speed of play in Milan.

Turkiye arrive in poor form, having lost all five of their Nations League matches this campaign. Sergen Yalcin's side were beaten 2-1 by Belgium on Thursday and sit bottom of the group with no points to show from the league phase.

France won the reverse fixture 1-0 in September and will be expected to claim three points again, though Zidane will demand a response in both performance and structure after the defensive collapse against Italy.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch France vs Turkiye live.

Team news & squads

France vs Turkiye Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
France crest
France
FRA
Formation
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-2-3-1
M. MaignanM. MaignanA. TruffertA. Truffertteam-logoS. KumbediI. KonateI. KonateJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. CherkiR. CherkiE. CamavingaE. CamavingaM. OliseM. OliseA. RabiotA. RabiotB. BarcolaB. BarcolaK. MbappeK. MbappeU. CakirU. CakirE. TopcuE. TopcuM. CelikM. CelikF. KadiogluF. KadiogluM. DemiralM. DemiralB. YilmazB. YilmazA. GulerA. GulerY. AkgunY. AkgunH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluO. KokcuO. KokcuE. UnalE. Unal
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-2-3-1
France

Starting XI

Turkiye

Manager

  • Z. Zidane
  • S. Yalcin

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