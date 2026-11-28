How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hull City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park in London on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at the bottom end of the table.

Thomas Frank's side have the more pressing need. Palace sit 20th, and Frank's first league match in charge ended in a 3-2 defeat at Coventry City on November 21.

The mood improved on Thursday. Palace beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Europa League after trailing to Mamadou Sarr's 66th-minute goal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from the penalty spot after Jon Martin was sent off, and Dwight McNeil struck the winner from Jorgen Strand Larsen's overhead kick. It was Frank's first win since taking over, and Dean Henderson made six saves.

Hull arrive in far better shape, 11th in the table under Sergej Jakirovic. They won 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 22, a result that followed a run of three draws and defeats.

Palace have little time to recover after a European night, and Hull will fancy their chances of testing a side still searching for league points.

Here is everything you need to know about the broadcast, team news and recent form before kick-off.

Team news & squads