How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Columbus Crew with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 16:00 Soldier Field

Chicago Fire FC host Columbus Crew at Soldier Field in an Eastern Conference MLS fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season draws to a close.

Gregg Berhalter's Fire sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have their playoff place secured, but home form and momentum will be on their minds as they look to finish the campaign strongly in front of their own supporters.

The Fire's most recent outing saw them beat Colorado Rapids 2-4 on the road, a result that snapped a run of mixed form and gave the squad a timely confidence boost heading into this fixture.

Columbus Crew arrive in Chicago in strong shape. Laurent Courtois's side have won three of their last four MLS matches, including a 3-0 dismantling of DC United and a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC, and they will be looking to push up from eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Crew's away form has been particularly sharp. Wins at FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati in recent weeks show a side comfortable performing on the road, and they will carry that confidence into Soldier Field.

Robert Lewandowski remains the focal point of Chicago's attack. The Polish striker topped MLS jersey sales this season, underlining his status as one of the division's most recognisable figures, and his output will be central to the Fire's chances of taking all three points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Columbus Crew live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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