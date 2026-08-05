African clubs turn their attention today, Thursday, to the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. That is where the draw for the preliminary round of the new edition of the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2026-2027 season takes place.

Proceedings get under way at exactly 2pm Cairo and Mecca time.

CAF's official channel will broadcast the draw via YouTube, alongside the confederation's various social media platforms.

Ranked as the second-biggest club competition on the continent, the Confederation Cup pits its participants against one another as they chase a place in the coming rounds and a shot at the continental title.

USM Alger arrive as holders. They lifted the previous edition by beating Egypt's Zamalek on penalties in the final.

Winning the CAF Confederation Cup earns a club a cash prize of 4 million dollars. Every team knocked out during the preliminary rounds picks up a solidarity payment of 100 thousand dollars, part of CAF's policy to support participating clubs.

Results of the preliminary round draw of the 2026-2027 CAF Confederation Cup

The draw results will be updated as soon as they are announced.

Leading clubs participating in the 2026-2027 CAF Confederation Cup

Egypt: Al-Ahly, ZED FC.

Morocco: Raja, Royal Army.

Tunisia: CS Sfaxien, ES Zarzis.

Algeria: USM Alger, CR Belouizdad.

Libya: Al-Ahly Tripoli.

Sudan: Al-Ahly Wad Madani, Hilal Port Sudan.

South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City.

Tanzania: Azam United.

Angola: 1º de Agosto, Kabuscorp.

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Maniema Union.

Nigeria: Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars.

Mali: Real Bamako.

Guinea: Hafia Conakry.

Botswana: Galaxy.

Zambia: Red Arrows.

Ivory Coast: AFAD.

Format of the 2026-2027 CAF Confederation Cup

CAF divide the participating clubs into tiers based on their ranking. Some of the higher-ranked teams earn a bye from the first preliminary round and begin their campaign from the second preliminary round instead.

Ranked and unranked clubs meet in the first preliminary round draw. The second preliminary round ties are then determined once the first stage wraps up.

From there, clubs aim to reach the group stage before battling through the knockout rounds to the final.

Fixture dates for the 2026-2027 CAF Confederation Cup

First preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 4 to 6 September 2026.

Second-leg matches: from 11 to 13 September 2026.

Second preliminary round

First-leg matches: from 16 to 18 October 2026.

Second-leg matches: from 23 to 25 October 2026.

Group stage

Matchday one: from 27 to 29 November 2026.

Matchday two: from 4 to 6 December 2026.

Matchday three: from 18 to 20 December 2026.

Matchday four: from 8 to 10 January 2027.

Matchday five: from 15 to 17 January 2027.

Matchday six: from 22 to 24 January 2027.

Knockout rounds

Quarter-finals

First leg: from 26 to 28 February 2027.

Second leg: from 5 to 7 March 2027.

Semi-finals

First leg: from 9 to 11 April 2027.

Second leg: from 16 to 18 April 2027.

Final

During the period from 9 to 31 May 2027.

The final date has not yet been set.