JJ Gabriel, the 15-year-old Manchester United talent, has become the centre of a heated tussle between a number of Europe's biggest clubs, after he informed the club of his desire not to continue his career at the Old Trafford fortress, amid notable interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport" and the English journalist Chris Wheeler, Gabriel is currently in Barcelona. The major clubs are intensifying their moves to settle the future of a player who has earned widespread praise and comparisons to the talent of Brazilian star Neymar.

The player has a clear desire to wear the Barcelona shirt, having previously been seen in it during friendly matches he played with his friends.

He has also announced his wish not to continue with Manchester United, and refused to take part in the upcoming match against Brentford in the "Premier League 2" competition.

Several obstacles stand in the way of completing the deal, chief among them a financial and sporting agreement that satisfies all parties.

Gabriel is also waiting to turn 16 on 6 October, alongside completing the procedures to obtain an Irish passport through his father, which could ease his move to one of the clubs chasing him.

Attention is turning in particular to the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid, given the pivotal role expected of agent Ali Barat, who enjoys a strong relationship with Barcelona sporting director Deco as well as connections with Real Madrid officials.

Barat played a role in the transfer of Denzel Dumfries to the Royal club last summer, according to the same reports.

Manchester United, for their part, have not closed the door on keeping their young talent. Michael Carrick, the first-team coach, called for caution and patience, stressing that the best thing for Gabriel is to stay away from media coverage and the mounting pressure.

Yet the rising interest from the major clubs has made keeping the player out of the spotlight a task that looks difficult right now.