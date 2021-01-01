Liston Colaco's record-breaking transfer is excellent business by Hyderabad FC

Liston Colaco's sale to ATK Mohun Bagan may not be a huge loss for Hyderabad...

At a time when football clubs are gasping for breath in India due to a lack of profits and heavy losses, Hyderabad have wrapped up an excellent bit of business in the transfer market.

The Nizams have received in excess of INR 1.2 Cr for the sale of one of their hot prospects in 22-year-old forward Liston Colaco.

The former Goa player had a contract that ran till the end of next season but Bagan came in with an offer that included a record-breaking transfer fee and Hyderabad FC, co-owned by Varun Tripuraneni, did well to accept it and let the player leave.

Make no mistake, Colaco is a gem of a player who has the potential to be world-class. Capable of operating on either flank apart from the central areas as well, Colaco has been a breath of fresh air whenever he has taken to the field under Manuel Marquez for the Hyderabad-based side.

However, Hyderabad, who are keen to undertake a long-term project and has extended the contract of their impressive head coach Manolo Marquez, or any other club with a similar vision would have found it difficult to turn Bagan down.

Article continues below

The Nizams moved swiftly to find a replacement for Colaco as Bagan put together the deal. They have signed 20-year-old Aniket Jadhav who is a forward with the potential to improve and impress next season and could take his game to the next level under the guidance of Marquez next season. While the player who is set to come in and who is set to leave cannot be directly compared, the fee received from the transfer puts the Nizams in a good place for summer activities and next season.

Manolo Marquez' young Hyderabad team went close in the playoff race during an impressive 2020-21 ISL season. They were involved in a three-way battle for the final playoff spot but lost out by fine margins at the end of the league stage. Colaco registered two goals and three assists for the Nizams from 19 appearances out of which 10 were off the bench as an impactful substitute.

Aniket Jadhav will also take up a similar role next season from the flanks. The former Indian Arrows youngster has made 27 appearances for Jamshedpur in the last two seasons and has two goals to his name. With Marquez at the helm, Jadhav could take his game to the next level and hope to help fans forget the sale of Colaco to Bagan. Hyderabad could reinvest the fees from the sale to help the team make a strong push for success in the years to come.