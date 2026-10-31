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Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Lisandro Martínez lands Manchester United in trouble and opens the gates of hell for Carrick

L. Martinez
C. Palmer
M. Rogers
M. Carrick
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Levante
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
Argentina
England
Spain

A disaster at Stamford Bridge

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Lisandro Martinez dealt his side a painful blow at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the Argentine defender emerging as one of the main reasons for Manchester United's collapse against Chelsea in the ninth round of the Premier League.

The first half ended goalless. Chelsea then caught their visitors cold at the start of the second, Rogers opening the scoring in the 50th minute with a superb individual goal that punished the confusion in United's defence.

Rogers set off with ease through the midfield and the back line, meeting no real resistance from the United players, before finishing with a calm, skilful touch over Lammens. The goalkeeper could do nothing about it.

That goal undid everything United had built in the first half. They had lost their concentration and let their opponents reach goal comfortably, their defensive system drawing sharp criticism.

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BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

The trouble didn't stop at going behind. Martinez picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute, having failed to stop Rogers, who beat him easily and left the Argentine with no option but to trip him and halt his run illegally.

A minute later, the crisis deepened inside United's area. Fofana went down after a corner, clutching his face, with the Chelsea players demanding a penalty.

The referee pointed to a corner at first, only for VAR to step in and review Martinez's challenge on Fofana.

After the review, the referee awarded the penalty and showed Martinez a second yellow. Off went the Argentine, leaving United in an extremely difficult position, forced to finish the match with ten men while already trailing.

Cole Palmer stepped up and made no mistake, slotting home Chelsea's second despite Lammens getting a hand to the ball before it settled in the net.

Michael Carrick now faced a nightmare. A one-goal deficit had become a comfortable Chelsea lead, and with United a man down after Martinez's dismissal, their hopes took a heavy blow at one of the toughest moments of the game.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing to battle Barcelona for Martinez's signature. His contract runs out in the summer of 2027, meaning he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

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