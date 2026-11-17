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Lionel Messi could yet be at the 2030 World Cup. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says the star would be welcome to join his coaching staff.

Messi called time on his Argentina career last October in a friendly against Benin (3-0).

The Argentina captain marked his final match with two assists and a goal. That took his international tally to 126 goals in 208 appearances.

Messi won the World Cup in 2022 after Argentina beat France in the final. Argentina also reached the final in 2014 and 2026, but lost to Germany and Spain respectively.

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Messi could have another chance in 2030, this time as an assistant to Scaloni rather than a player. Scaloni recently extended his contract with the federation until 2030.

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At the press conference ahead of Argentina's match against Costa Rica, Scaloni faced a question about adding Messi to the coaching staff.

“I think he will still be a footballer after 2030. He is no longer an international, but as a footballer I hope he carries on for as long as he can. If he wants to come here, there is no problem at all. Now that Walter (Samuel, ed.) is no longer here, let him come,” said the coach.

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Walter Samuel will leave Argentina's coaching staff after this year to become head coach of a European team.