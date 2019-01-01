'Messi is from another planet' - Vidal praises Barcelona star's dominance

The Chilean lavished praise on his team-mate following a sensational two-goal, two-assist performance

midfielder Arturo Vidal said superstar captain Lionel Messi is 'from another planet' after the Argentine produced a masterclass performance against .

Messi was at his trademark best with a brace and two assists as champions Barca routed Valladolid 5-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

international Messi set up Vidal with an exquisite pass before scoring a stunning free-kick - the 50th of his career for club and country - prior to half-time.

Messi netted his second of the match after the break and teed up Luis Suarez with a perfect through ball as Barca moved top of the table.

"It makes a difference with Leo giving all his quality. When he's like this, the team feels it," Vidal told Movistar Plus.

"We see him every day, but he surprises us every day. Leo is from another planet.

"We are happy, we won and the team felt good. I have no words to talk about Leo. You have to take advantage of it and make the most of him."

Although Clement Lenglet's second-minute opener was fortuitously cancelled out by Valladolid's Kiko Olivas 13 minutes later, Messi was able to inspire Barca against the visitors.

Barca are two points clear of Granada and – the latter of whom have played an extra match due to the postponement of El Clasico last weekend – after 10 games.

"These victories help you, but you have to keep improving," Vidal, who has been linked to outfit , added. "The game against Slavia [Prague in the ] is not what we know how to do. Hopefully it won't happen to us from now on."

The Catalans have won seven games in a row in all competitions and face a trip to in the league on Saturday.

Following their domestic duties, Barca return to the European stage on November 5 as they host Slavia Prague in the Champions League at Camp Nou.

Barca are top of their group with seven points, three clear of Inter and Dortmund, and can all but sew up qualification for the knockouts with a victory against the Czechs.