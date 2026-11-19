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Around six weeks after his last international match, Lionel Messi has severed ties with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). A24 reports, citing journalist Nicolás Wiñazki, that several issues have left the superstar unhappy.

Messi has cut his ‘personal and business ties’ with Claudio Tapia and Pablo Toviggino, the AFA's president and treasurer respectively.

Messi no longer wants the association to use his name and image in its various commercial activities. It still trades on the recently retired La Pulga to generate income.

Tapia and Toviggino have long faced investigations over suspicions of tax fraud and money laundering. Tapia even faced charges in March. Wiñazki reports a transfer of more than $1.2 million to companies that hire out luxury yachts in exclusive destinations such as Monaco and Ibiza.

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Messi has also run into trouble with one of his main international sponsors, the American beer brand Michelob. An Argentine company that partners with the Argentina national team used an image of the former captain in a campaign linked to the national team.

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Michelob objected and contacted Messi's representatives. "Messi was unaware," Wiñazki reports. "Who took this initiative? Claudio Tapia gave an Argentine sponsor permission to use Messi’s image, even though Messi had an exclusive contract with Michelob."

According to A24 Messi and his entourage were also unhappy with his farewell match against Benin in October. They cited problems with the sound and lighting and the drone show afterwards. The show depicted an image of Messi kicking the ball with his weaker right foot.

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"The biggest star in Argentine football has asked his lawyers to draft a formal demand letter insisting that the AFA stop using his image to generate profits that do not benefit Argentine football," Wiñazki said.

Messi can now focus on the rest of his club career, with several important weeks ahead for Inter Miami. The team from ‘Vice City’ face Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference play-off quarter-finals.