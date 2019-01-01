Lionel Messi completes La Liga's stadium puzzle

Lionel Messi has already scored in every stadium of La Liga Santander after his last goal at the Wanda Metropolitano

and clashed in an enthralling encounter on Sunday. With four minutes left on the clock, it took a moment of magic from Lionel Messi, thus confirming his status as one of the best players in the world, to separate the two sides as he fired Barca into the 1-0 win. The Argentinian's strike did not only earn Barca the three points that see them remain at the summit of the La Liga but also meant that the number ‘10’ could fulfil his pending challenge at the Wanda Metropolitano. As it was the only stadium in La Liga where he had not scored yet. An atypical anomaly for a player who has broken all color and condition marks throughout his career.

Messi scored eight times at Atleti’s old Vicente Calderon stadium but was yet to score at the stadium in the league since Los Rojiblancos moved to their new home back in 2017.

With the strike, Messi has finally completed the puzzle of scoring in all the stadiums in La Liga. Twenty from twenty, including the Camp Nou. His most fertile hunting ground over the years has been ’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan (12 goals) and ’s Santiago Bernabeu (11 goals). His tally at the remaining current top-flight stadiums: 10 – Ciutat de ( UD); 9 – Mestalla (Valencia CF); 8 – Ipurua (SD ); 7 – El Sadar (CA Osasuna), Benito Villamarin ( ); 6 – Son Moix (RCD Mallorca), Estadio de la Ceramica ( CF), Coliseum Alfonso Perez ( CF); 4 – RCDE Stadium (RCD ), Reale Arena ( ); 3 – Nuevo Los Carmenes (Granada CF), Mendizorrotza (D. ); 2 – San Mames ( ), Butarque (CD ), Abanca Balaidos (RC Celta), Jose Zorrilla ( ).

MESSI – LUIS SUAREZ: UNLIMITED COMPANY

Likewise, Messi’s goal against Atletico contained great symbolism for how it was generated - his combination with Luis Suarez. It was those two that combined on Messi’s winning effort in the game’s dying embers, once more.

The Argentinian and Uruguayan have been together for many years and continue to show their compatibility and have now already built 77 goals between them for Barcelona.