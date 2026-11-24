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Ahead of Galatasaray's important Champions League match against Aston Villa at Istanbul's Rams Park on Tuesday evening, an alleged lioness sighting gripped the Turkish metropolis.

According to state news agency Anadolu, a resident of the northern district of Sariyer reported seeing a lioness there on Sunday evening. Security cameras also captured a similar-looking animal, including those belonging to Bertug Yildirim, a five-cap Turkey international who plays for Istanbul club Basaksehir.

"We were at camp yesterday and I got a call. They told me something about the lion. I could hardly believe it," Yidirim said of the unusual sighting. He then told the police the lioness was near his house. "Hopefully he will be found. Maybe I'll be looking for the lion soon when I get home," said the 24-year-old centre-forward.

Galatasaray star denies rumours: "I have only one lion at home"

Rumours then spread about where the alleged big cat had come from, including a claim that the lioness belonged to Galatasaray captain Abdülkerim Bardakci. The centre-back denied it on the club's TV channel: "I want to say something about this because the whole country is in an uproar right now. I have only one lion that I'm raising at home, and that's my son. There's nothing more I can say about it."

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Galatasaray's symbol is a lion, and the animal also appears on the crest of their opponents today, Aston Villa , an odd coincidence ahead of the clubs' Champions League meeting. Meanwhile, residents grew fearful, and Turkish television aired special programmes in which experts explained what to do if confronted by a lioness.

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English newspaper the Daily Mail asked UEFA whether spectators near Galatasaray's stadium would be safe. The European football governing body ruled out any danger to fans, while local authorities gave the all-clear, at least for the time being, on Monday evening.

Animal spotted in Istanbul was not a lion, authorities say

Officials reviewed the available footage of the animal again from different angles and concluded that it was "neither a lion nor another species of big cat", the Istanbul governor's office said. It remained unclear what animal the footage showed. Authorities had already searched the area where the lion had allegedly been spotted thoroughly, finding "no concrete evidence found that a lion is in the area".

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Galatasaray will look to take a big step towards the Champions League knockout phase with a win on Tuesday evening. The Turkish champions sit 18th in the league phase after two wins and six points from their first four matches. A home victory over Villa followed by a win at AEK Athens in the next round of matches in early December would probably secure Galatasaray a top-24 place and a spot in the play-offs.

Matchday seven brings another manageable home fixture against Feyenoord Rotterdam at the end of January. Victor Osimhen and his team-mates will want to avoid needing points in their final match a week later, when they visit Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.