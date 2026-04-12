Linssen is rousing the troops ahead of the big match between NEC and Feyenoord

Bryan Linssen feels right at home at NEC, who are fighting for second place in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie and a Champions League berth. The 35-year-old striker once played for Feyenoord, yet he shows no envy towards his former club from Rotterdam South.

Linssen, who represented Feyenoord between 2021 and 2023, will face his former club on Sunday. “For us, this is a fantastic experience; for Feyenoord, it’s a must-win. I know how high the pressure is at Feyenoord. It’s much greater for them than it is for us,” he told Voetbal International.

He also recognises that social media amplify that scrutiny. “These days, anyone can voice their opinion online. That can disrupt a player. If you’re at Feyenoord or Ajax right now, it’s no walk in the park.”

Linssen has been in that position before. “I know how it feels to be constantly under fire. It’s not just one talk show; there are 34 of them in a week, all mentioning your name.”

“I might feel good today, but if I play poorly three days later and miss two chances, that positivity vanishes and the narrative changes,” the veteran forward explains, acknowledging the gulf between life at NEC and a top Dutch club.

“Playing for NEC is very different from playing for Feyenoord or Ajax. Of the top clubs, I still find PSV relatively stable and calm. At NEC, the situation is entirely different. I don’t read the comments myself, but I can imagine it’s occasionally irritating for some players. Take Feyenoord, for example; I’m sure they’ve felt better about themselves at times,” Linssen concludes.

NEC and Linssen are set to host second-placed Feyenoord on Sunday. A win would see the Nijmegen side overtake their rivals, as Feyenoord’s lead is just one point.